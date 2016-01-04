Kyle Lafferty: Leeds in talks to sign Norwich striker

Kyle Lafferty made his senior international debut in 2006

Championship club Leeds United hope to sign Norwich City striker Kyle Lafferty during the January transfer window.

The Northern Ireland international, 28, has made only two appearances for the Premier League side this season and wants regular games before Euro 2016.

He scored seven goals in nine matches as Michael O'Neill's side topped their qualifying group for the tournament.

"The clubs are having a chat. We will see where it goes," said Leeds head coach Steve Evans.

Lafferty's form could be crucial to Northern Ireland as they make their first appearance at a European Championship finals, which take place in France in June and July.

The County Fermanagh man's late equaliser in the home match against Hungary in September proved pivotal in the successful qualifying campaign.

However, O'Neill is worried that his top striker has been playing reserve team football for most of the season and a move to Elland Road should provide more first-team action.

So far this season, the former Rangers forward scored as Norwich beat West Bromwich Albion 3-0 in the League Cup in September, and was a late substitute in a Premier League home defeat by Leicester City the following month.