BBC Sport - FA Cup: When Scunthorpe last met Chelsea
When Scunthorpe last met Chelsea
- From the section Scunthorpe
Watch this video from the Football Focus archives when Scunthorpe fan Dave Coulson travelled to Chelsea in January 2005 to see if the Iron could cause an FA Cup upset.
Watch highlights of every FA Cup third round match, including Chelsea v Scunthorpe, here.
