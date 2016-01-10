Match ends, Rangers 5, Cowdenbeath 1.
Scottish Cup fourth round: Rangers 5-1 Cowdenbeath
Martyn Waghorn hit a hat-trick as Rangers crushed Cowdenbeath to move into the Scottish Cup fifth round.
Lee Wallace and Barrie McKay put the Championship leaders two goals ahead just after the half-hour mark.
A terrific Dean Brett free-kick gave the League One side a modicum of hope just before half-time.
Before the hour mark Waghorn scored twice, the second from the penalty spot, and another penalty 12 minutes from the end completed the demolition.
The prolific striker has now scored 25 goals in 27 games for the club he joined in the summer, more than any other player in the top four divisions this season.
Cowdenbeath, sitting seventh in League One, were 18-1 underdogs coming to Ibrox and any notion of an upset was extinguished early.
It might have taken Rangers 19 minutes to open the scoring, Kenny Miller playing in Wallace who put his shot through Jamie Sneddon's legs, but the home team's dominance was obvious long before then.
At times, it was akin to a training session instead of a cup tie. The forwards-versus-defence vibe carried on for the vast part of the day. When McKay drove at the Cowdenbeath defence, who conveniently backed off him, and slammed home Rangers' second, the game was done.
There was respite for Cowdenbeath but, though beautiful, it was all too brief. Brett's free-kick was perfectly executed, up and over the wall and into the net via the underside of Wes Foderingham's crossbar.
At 2-1, the game was, in theory, alive but the reality was Rangers had extra gears and they did not take long in finding them. Miller had a shot hoofed off the line at the beginning of the second half, then Waghorn had an effort tipped away by Sneddon.
Rangers had upped the pace and the goals soon came. A nice flick from Gedion Zelalem, some good strength from Waghorn and weak defending from Cowdenbeath saw the striker thump home the third three minutes into the new half.
Seven minutes after that, Fraser Kerr took out James Tavernier in the box and Waghorn put away the penalty.
Just after the hour, Rangers boss Mark Warburton made some changes and on came Harry Forrester for his debut following his move from Doncaster. As far as pleasant introductions go, this was as cushy as they come.
Rangers got their fifth when Tavernier went down under a challenge from Chris Kane. It was the hat-trick goal for Waghorn on a day when the Ibrox club barely had to break sweat to make Monday's draw for the fifth round.
Line-ups
Rangers
- 25Foderingham
- 2Tavernier
- 6Ball
- 27Wilson
- 5Wallace
- 8ZelalemSubstituted forForresterat 62'minutes
- 16HallidaySubstituted forShielsat 62'minutes
- 23Holt
- 33Waghorn
- 9MillerSubstituted forHardieat 71'minutes
- 19McKay
Substitutes
- 4Kiernan
- 7Law
- 15Forrester
- 22Shiels
- 30Gostomski
- 42Hardie
- 45Thompson
Cowdenbeath
- 1Sneddon
- 2Donaldson
- 3Kerr
- 4Scullion
- 5Adamson
- 6BrettBooked at 78mins
- 7HughesBooked at 18minsSubstituted forEl-Zubaidiat 79'minutesBooked at 84mins
- 8MilneSubstituted forKaneat 56'minutes
- 9Callaghan
- 10SmithSubstituted forJohnstonat 72'minutes
- 11Spence
Substitutes
- 12El-Zubaidi
- 14Yaqub
- 15Kane
- 16Beaumont
- 17Roman
- 18Johnston
- 19Armstrong
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
- Attendance:
- 20,915
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home69%
- Away31%
- Shots
- Home30
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away1
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rangers 5, Cowdenbeath 1.
Attempt saved. Dean Shiels (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Brad Donaldson.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Ali El-Zubaidi.
Attempt missed. Harry Forrester (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Attempt missed. Harry Forrester (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. James Tavernier (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Booking
Ali El-Zubaidi (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Harry Forrester (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Brad Donaldson (Cowdenbeath).
Martyn Waghorn (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ali El-Zubaidi (Cowdenbeath).
Foul by Dean Shiels (Rangers).
Brad Donaldson (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Ali El-Zubaidi replaces Declan Hughes.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 5, Cowdenbeath 1. Martyn Waghorn (Rangers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Booking
Dean Brett (Cowdenbeath) is shown the yellow card.
Penalty Rangers. James Tavernier draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Chris Kane (Cowdenbeath) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Craig Johnston replaces Gordon Smith.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Ryan Hardie replaces Kenny Miller.
Attempt blocked. Barrie McKay (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Harry Forrester (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dean Brett (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Harry Forrester replaces Gedion Zelalem.
Substitution
Substitution, Rangers. Dean Shiels replaces Andy Halliday.
Attempt missed. Greig Spence (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Lee Wallace (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Brad Donaldson (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Martyn Waghorn (Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Pat Scullion.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Brad Donaldson.
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Chris Kane.
Attempt blocked. Barrie McKay (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Chris Kane replaces Lewis Milne.
Goal!
Goal! Rangers 4, Cowdenbeath 1. Martyn Waghorn (Rangers) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Rangers. James Tavernier draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Fraser Kerr (Cowdenbeath) after a foul in the penalty area.
Lee Wallace (Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.