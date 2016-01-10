Match ends, Cardiff City 0, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Cardiff City 0-1 Shrewsbury Town
-
- From the section FA Cup
Cardiff City suffered an embarrassing third-round FA Cup exit as they were beaten by League One side Shrewsbury in front of a sparsely-populated crowd.
The hosts shaded a turgid goalless first half at the Cardiff City Stadium, with Sammy Ameobi hitting the post.
Although the Bluebirds continued to control possession, Andy Mangan headed the game's only goal after an hour.
Federico Macheda and Stuart O'Keefe both wasted chances as Shrewsbury, 20th in League One, held on.
Shrewsbury, 35 places below their opponents in the Football League, had only won one of their previous eight FA Cup ties against sides from a higher division since Kevin Ratcliffe's side beat Everton - and a young Wayne Rooney - in the third round in 2003.
Wretched pitch, near-empty stadium
A crowd of just 4,782 - marginally bigger than the stadium's record lowest football attendance of 4,194 - watched two much-changed sides toil on a muddy, deteriorating pitch, in a stadium that holds 33,280.
Cardiff manager Russell Slade kept only two players from the 1-0 league win against Blackburn, while Shrewsbury boss Mick Mellon made five alterations to the team thrashed 7-1 by Chesterfield.
It was one of Cardiff's nine changes, Alex Revell, who had the first shot of note but his scuffed rebound was easily palmed away by Mark Halstead.
Bluebirds winger Ameobi then struck the post with a low, firm effort, though neither side was able to play with any fluency on the sticky surface.
Cardiff kept the ball for long periods but to no avail, and they fell behind when Scott Vernon's deep, inswinging cross from the left flank was nodded in at the back post by Mangan, making his second debut for the club.
Slade's side rallied with excellent chances for Macheda and O'Keefe, but both were denied by Halstead.
The hosts recorded 26 shots including blocked efforts, more than any other team in the FA Cup third round, but failed to capitalise, with Macheda particularly culpable.
Shrewsbury defended resolutely and still posed a counter-attacking threat, as Jordan Clark shot wide and Ian Black clipped the post, but Mellon's men were ultimately content to cling on to victory and reach the fourth round.
Manager reaction
Cardiff boss Russell Slade:
"We made a lot of changes but there are no excuses - I sent out a team with enough ammunition to get a positive result.
"We were a little bit wasteful in front of goal and then we've let ourselves down by not picking up their players in our box and they've scored.
"Our focus shifts on to the league almost immediately but I love the FA Cup and we're disappointed, we wanted to progress.
"Of course I'm prepared to take the criticism, all managers have to take that and the numbers don't lie."
Shrewsbury boss Micky Mellon:
"Football just drives me up the wall - one week we can have a performance like against Chesterfield and then they do this.
"The players were fantastic and stuck to the game plan that we had worked so hard on during the week and got their rewards for that.
"We always seem to get drawn away in this competition so I'd like the football gods to shine on us and draw us against one of the big boys at home."
What next?
Cardiff face high-flying Hull away in the Championship on Wednesday night, hoping to close on the play-off places. Shrewsbury will look to move away from the League One relegation zone as they host Barnsley on 16 January.
Line-ups
Cardiff
- 21Moore
- 3da SilvaSubstituted forNooneat 74'minutes
- 5Ecuele Manga
- 20Tamas
- 28Malone
- 38Ameobi
- 15DikgacoiSubstituted forKennedyat 63'minutes
- 22O'Keefe
- 7Whittingham
- 19RevellSubstituted forMasonat 79'minutes
- 14Macheda
Substitutes
- 1Marshall
- 10Mason
- 11Noone
- 12John
- 17Gunnarsson
- 23Kennedy
- 36Oshilaja
Shrewsbury
- 21Halstead
- 13Gerrard
- 4Whitbread
- 20Knight-Percival
- 15Grimmer
- 22Clark
- 6Black
- 29Cole
- 3Sadler
- 16VernonSubstituted forGrandisonat 83'minutes
- 19ManganSubstituted forAkpa-Akproat 83'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Leutwiler
- 5Grandison
- 10Whalley
- 26Akpa-Akpro
- 27Caton
- 28Patterson
- 31Smith
- Referee:
- Peter Bankes
- Attendance:
- 4,782
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home64%
- Away36%
- Shots
- Home26
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home11
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away6
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Cardiff City 0, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town) hits the left post with a right footed shot from outside the box. Assisted by Larnell Cole.
Attempt saved. Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ian Black.
Attempt missed. Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Peter Whittingham with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Jack Grimmer.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Zak Whitbread.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Mat Sadler.
Attempt missed. Matthew Kennedy (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Foul by Bruno Ecuele Manga (Cardiff City).
Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left.
Attempt blocked. Joe Mason (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Jermaine Grandison replaces Scott Vernon.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Jean-Louis Akpa-Akpro replaces Andy Mangan.
Attempt missed. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Ian Black.
Attempt saved. Stuart O'Keefe (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Scott Malone.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Joe Mason replaces Alex Revell.
Attempt missed. Jordan Clark (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Andy Mangan with a cross.
Attempt saved. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.
Attempt blocked. Craig Noone (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Kennedy.
Attempt blocked. Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Mat Sadler.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Craig Noone replaces Fabio.
Attempt saved. Federico Macheda (Cardiff City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Fabio.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Alex Revell.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Bruno Ecuele Manga.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Larnell Cole.
Attempt blocked. Peter Whittingham (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Stuart O'Keefe.
Attempt missed. Federico Macheda (Cardiff City) with an attempt from the right side of the six yard box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Peter Whittingham with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Cardiff City. Conceded by Nathaniel Knight-Percival.
Substitution
Substitution, Cardiff City. Matthew Kennedy replaces Kagisho Dikgacoi.
Goal!
Goal! Cardiff City 0, Shrewsbury Town 1. Andy Mangan (Shrewsbury Town) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Vernon with a cross.
Alex Revell (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Nathaniel Knight-Percival (Shrewsbury Town).
Foul by Alex Revell (Cardiff City).
Zak Whitbread (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Scott Malone (Cardiff City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sammy Ameobi.
Attempt blocked. Federico Macheda (Cardiff City) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.