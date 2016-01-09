Match ends, Blackpool 0, Port Vale 1.
Blackpool 0-1 Port Vale
-
- From the section Football
AJ Leitch-Smith scored the only goal of the game as Port Vale overcame League One strugglers Blackpool.
The hosts could have taken the lead when Andy Little advanced on goal, but his effort went wide from close range.
Leitch-Smith needed two attempts to put Vale ahead, with his initial header from Byron Moore's cross saved by Colin Doyle before bundling home the rebound.
Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick ensured maximum points, denying Danny Philliskirk from close range late on.
Line-ups
Blackpool
- 1Doyle
- 2WhiteBooked at 90mins
- 15Aldred
- 25AimsonBooked at 66mins
- 3Ferguson
- 4McAlisterBooked at 52mins
- 8PottsSubstituted forHerronat 71'minutes
- 19NorrisBooked at 21minsSubstituted forOsayi-Samuelat 57'minutes
- 28Yeates
- 27LittleSubstituted forRedshawat 28'minutes
- 17Philliskirk
Substitutes
- 7Rivers
- 10Redshaw
- 14Herron
- 16Boyce
- 18Dunne
- 21Osayi-Samuel
- 23Letheren
Port Vale
- 21Alnwick
- 2Purkiss
- 5McGivern
- 6Duffy
- 3Dickinson
- 19Moore
- 8O'Connor
- 17BrownBooked at 90mins
- 14DanielSubstituted forKellyat 85'minutes
- 11Foley
- 20Leitch-SmithSubstituted forHooperat 78'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Neal
- 4Streete
- 10Dodds
- 15Hooper
- 16Yates
- 18Kelly
- 28Campion
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 6,527
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Blackpool 0, Port Vale 1.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Jak Alnwick.
Attempt saved. Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Ryan McGivern.
Booking
Hayden White (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Michael Brown (Port Vale) is shown the yellow card.
Hayden White (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Michael Brown (Port Vale).
Bright Samuel (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Brown (Port Vale).
Danny Philliskirk (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Richard Duffy (Port Vale).
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. Sam Kelly replaces Colin Daniel.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Ryan McGivern.
Attempt blocked. Bright Samuel (Blackpool) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Port Vale. JJ Hooper replaces A-Jay Leitch-Smith.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Ben Purkiss.
Attempt missed. David Ferguson (Blackpool) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Blackpool. Conceded by Richard Duffy.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. John Herron replaces Brad Potts.
Foul by Byron Moore (Port Vale).
David Ferguson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Will Aimson (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Hand ball by Will Aimson (Blackpool).
Attempt saved. Carl Dickinson (Port Vale) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Foul by Colin Daniel (Port Vale).
David Ferguson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Richard Duffy (Port Vale).
Jack Redshaw (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Bright Samuel (Blackpool) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Bright Samuel replaces David Norris.
Foul by Sam Foley (Port Vale).
David Norris (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Port Vale. Conceded by Hayden White.
Foul by Michael O'Connor (Port Vale).
David Norris (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Jim McAlister (Blackpool) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Michael O'Connor (Port Vale) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jim McAlister (Blackpool).