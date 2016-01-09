Match ends, West Ham United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
West Ham United 1-0 Wolves
West Ham progressed into the fourth round of the FA Cup after Nikica Jelavic's sublime strike saw off Championship side Wolves.
The Croat, whose only other goal this season came against Wolves when he was at Hull, scored in the 85th minute when he produced a great low-angled half-volley, which nestled in the corner.
Carl Jenkinson also went close with a strike tipped over by Carl Ikeme.
James Collins denied Wolves when he hooked the ball away from Dave Edwards.
Aside from that half-chance, manager Kenny Jackett's side barely troubled the West Ham defence. Had top scorer Benik Afobe started the opposition backline might have endured a tougher workout.
But the 22-year-old, who has scored 10 goals for the Midlands side this season, was left out in order to finalise a £10m move to Premier League side Bournemouth.
Wolves fans will be hoping the powers-that-be reinvest wisely in January, with the side currently in 11th and seven points shy of the play-off zone.
Hard work for the Hammers
This was not one of West Ham's more memorable FA Cup performances. The three-time winners will have to improve their performance levels markedly in the next round if they are going to enjoy a long run.
The statistics showed that Slaven Bilic's side had a healthy 12 efforts on goal, but many of these were blocked near the edge of the area by a sturdy Wolves defence.
Prior to the goal, the only time keeper Ikeme had his hands stung was when he pushed away a low effort from Pedro Obiang and then tipped over a Jenkinson effort.
A draw looked the likely and fair result until Jelavic struck.
Jelavic hurts Wolves again
The 30-year-old striker has only made nine appearances for the Hammers since signing in September, with all but one of them as a substitute.
Injuries forced Bilic to start with the former Everton forward again, who up until the strike was an anonymous figure in the West Ham attack.
But he made the most of the one chance that came his way. With five minutes of normal time remaining, substitute Andy Carroll laid the ball into the path of his team-mate who sent a fizzing effort past the reach of Ikeme.
The goal was enough to give the Hammers their third successive victory, and they are now unbeaten in eight matches in all competitions.
What the managers said
West Ham manager Slaven Bilic:
"We are delighted to be through into the next round - it looked like it was going to be a replay, so we are happy.
"It was a great goal by Jela, he took it very well. Credit to Andy for his part too.
"Credit to Wolves because they started very well and stuck to their game plan. They were very tough to break down."
Wolves manager Kenny Jackett:
"It was a spirited performance, very resolute. We were working hard to take the game to West Ham but we couldn't get the goal.
"It cost us in the end as they had one clear-cut chance and they took it."
On the injury to striker Bjorn Sigurdarson, who was taken off on a stretcher in the second half:
"He just collapsed, there was no one near him. It's his back.
"We hope he is OK."
What next?
The Hammers are at Bournemouth on Tuesday, while Wolves play Fulham at home on Tuesday.
Line-ups
West Ham
- 1Randolph
- 12Jenkinson
- 19Collins
- 2Reid
- 3Cresswell
- 4Song
- 14Obiang
- 30Antonio
- 16NobleSubstituted forPayetat 67'minutes
- 10ZárateSubstituted forCarrollat 72'minutes
- 26JelavicSubstituted forOxfordat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Tomkins
- 9Carroll
- 13Adrián
- 21Ogbonna
- 27Payet
- 35Oxford
- 39Cullen
Wolves
- 1Ikeme
- 18Iorfa
- 6Batth
- 23Ebanks-Landell
- 2Doherty
- 17van La ParraSubstituted forHenryat 81'minutes
- 16Coady
- 11McDonald
- 27ZyroSubstituted forGrahamat 81'minutes
- 4Edwards
- 22SigurdarsonSubstituted forLe Fondreat 57'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Golbourne
- 7Henry
- 8Saville
- 24Graham
- 25Byrne
- 26Martinez
- 29Le Fondre
- Referee:
- Anthony Taylor
- Attendance:
- 34,547
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home62%
- Away38%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, West Ham United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.
Attempt missed. Adam Le Fondre (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Dominic Iorfa.
Foul by Pedro Obiang (West Ham United).
Conor Coady (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Reece Oxford replaces Nikica Jelavic.
Attempt missed. Andy Carroll (West Ham United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by James Collins.
Goal!
Goal! West Ham United 1, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0. Nikica Jelavic (West Ham United) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Andy Carroll.
Attempt missed. Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. James Henry replaces Rajiv van La Parra.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Jordan Graham replaces Michal Zyro.
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Danny Batth (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Corner, West Ham United. Conceded by Michal Zyro.
Attempt missed. Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Alexandre Song.
Dimitri Payet (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rajiv van La Parra (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Alexandre Song (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rajiv van La Parra (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Andy Carroll (West Ham United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Andy Carroll replaces Mauro Zárate.
Attempt missed. Pedro Obiang (West Ham United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Michal Zyro (Wolverhampton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Adam Le Fondre.
Attempt blocked. Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin McDonald.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by James Collins.
Substitution
Substitution, West Ham United. Dimitri Payet replaces Mark Noble.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by James Collins.
Foul by Alexandre Song (West Ham United).
Rajiv van La Parra (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Matt Doherty tries a through ball, but Michal Zyro is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Michail Antonio (West Ham United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Alexandre Song.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Adam Le Fondre replaces Björn Sigurdarson because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Björn Sigurdarson (Wolverhampton Wanderers) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Rajiv van La Parra.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Winston Reid.
Alexandre Song (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Second Half
Second Half begins West Ham United 0, Wolverhampton Wanderers 0.