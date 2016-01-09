Match ends, Middlesbrough 1, Burnley 2.
Middlesbrough 1-2 Burnley
Burnley produced a stirring comeback to end Middlesbrough's winning run and advance to round four.
The hosts dominated the first half and duly went ahead when Diego Fabbrini converted from close range.
But Rouwen Hennings slotted in just before the interval after Sam Vokes' jinking run down the right.
And the Clarets earned their first win in seven away cup games when George Boyd's miscued volley fell to Stephen Ward to hook home.
Championship leaders Boro will be desperately disappointed to exit the competition at the earliest opportunity after last season's stirring campaign, which saw them memorably knock out Manchester City.
Aitor Karanka's side looked set for a fifth straight victory in all competitions when Fabbrini slotted in after the excellent Tom Heaton had saved George Friend's shot.
But Burnley - who lost 1-0 to Boro in the Championship last month - came back strongly to deny Middlesbrough a sixth consecutive clean sheet.
And Ward's first goal since May 2014 ensured it is Sean Dyche's side who will be in the hat for the fourth-round draw.
Manager reaction
Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka: "I'm really disappointed because I never like to lose, especially in a game that we should have won by four, five or six goals because we had a lot of chances.
"That is what happens when you play and lose your concentration though. When you play in the way that we played the second half, that is what happens.
"I only hope that it is a game that helps us learn for the future."
Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "I had a quiet word with them at half-time to say the least. Middlesbrough are a good side but we didn't play our game and apart from a flash of superb play for our goal, we let them play.
"Sometimes there is respect, but that is for before the game and that can go on to the pitch and there was too much respect and you can imagine that because they are going great.
"Footballers aren't daft and they know this is a challenge to play here, but in the second half that was us, playing our game."
Line-ups
Middlesbrough
- 13Mejias
- 26Kalas
- 5AmorebietaSubstituted forNsueat 54'minutes
- 4Ayala
- 3FriendBooked at 38mins
- 34ForshawBooked at 20mins
- 8Clayton
- 27Adomah
- 10De PenaSubstituted forStuaniat 76'minutes
- 31FabbriniSubstituted forKikeat 76'minutes
- 35Nugent
Substitutes
- 6Gibson
- 7Leadbitter
- 9Kike
- 18Stuani
- 19Downing
- 24Nsue
- 25Agazzi
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 27Darikwa
- 5Keane
- 6Mee
- 23Ward
- 20Ulvestad
- 14JonesSubstituted forBartonat 76'minutesBooked at 82mins
- 21Boyd
- 18Hennings
- 11KightlySubstituted forArfieldat 69'minutes
- 9VokesSubstituted forLongat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lowton
- 13Barton
- 15Taylor
- 22Gilks
- 24Long
- 34Anderson
- 37Arfield
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 18,286
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Middlesbrough 1, Burnley 2.
Attempt blocked. Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by George Friend.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Chris Long replaces Sam Vokes.
Attempt saved. George Boyd (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Ben Mee.
George Friend (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by George Boyd (Burnley).
Booking
Joey Barton (Burnley) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Adam Clayton (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joey Barton (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Joey Barton replaces David Jones.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Kike replaces Diego Fabbrini.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Cristhian Stuani replaces Carlos De Pena.
Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Stephen Ward (Burnley).
Goal!
Goal! Middlesbrough 1, Burnley 2. Stephen Ward (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by George Friend.
Foul by Diego Fabbrini (Middlesbrough).
Michael Keane (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Scott Arfield replaces Michael Kightly.
Attempt saved. David Nugent (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. George Boyd (Burnley) left footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Tomas Kalas (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Rouwen Hennings (Burnley).
Attempt saved. Albert Adomah (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Middlesbrough. Conceded by Michael Keane.
Attempt blocked. Diego Fabbrini (Middlesbrough) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Middlesbrough. Nsue replaces Fernando Amorebieta.
Foul by Daniel Ayala (Middlesbrough).
Sam Vokes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Tomas Kalas (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Stephen Ward (Burnley).
Foul by Adam Forshaw (Middlesbrough).
Fredrik Ulvestad (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by George Friend.
Attempt missed. Sam Vokes (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left.
Second Half
Second Half begins Middlesbrough 1, Burnley 1.