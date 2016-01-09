Match ends, Eastleigh 1, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Eastleigh 1-1 Bolton Wanderers
-
- From the section FA Cup
Non-league side Eastleigh came within minutes of upsetting Bolton as their FA Cup third-round tie ended all-square.
Darren Pratley spared bottom-of-the-Championship Bolton's blushes when he pounced on a loose ball in the area to equalise three minutes from time.
Eastleigh - the lowest ranked team left in the cup - led through a Dorian Dervite own goal just after half-time.
The centre-back turned Jai Reason's dangerous cross past his own goalkeeper as an upset looked on.
Reaction to Saturday's FA Cup third-round games
The game in Hampshire survived three pitch inspections before finally going ahead.
A crowd of more than 5,000 squeezed into the ground just a short walk from Southampton Airport and almost saw the home side reach the fourth round for the first time in their 70-year history.
Bolton, dogged by financial problems, brought 1,000 of their own supporters, who nearly had a wasted journey.
Troubled Bolton avoid a giant-killing
Bolton survived a tricky start as Eastleigh striker Yemi Odubade caused problems down the flanks and through the middle.
After the Spitfires took the lead, they came within inches of doubling it 14 minutes from time when Andy Drury's goal-bound shot was scrambled off the line by David Wheater.
Pratley looked Bolton's most dangerous threat in attack and was denied in each half by fine saves from home keeper Ross Flitney before eventually firing home unmarked from Liam Feeney's corner.
And though the Trotters escaped with a replay, they will have to battle past a dogged Eastleigh if they are to come close to matching their 2011 run to the semi-finals.
Would they or wouldn't they?
The game was only given the go-ahead 90 minutes before kick-off.
Referee Iain Williamson deliberated with both managers before giving the match the green light.
Following the postponement of Eastleigh's National League game against Bromley last weekend and a week of heavy showers, a round-the-clock effort from ground staff and volunteers kept the surface just dry enough.
Bolton manager Neil Lennon delayed naming his side until the pitch was finally declared fit.
And, after the game, it was announced that Bolton had accepted bids for striker Zach Clough and defender Mark Davies, both of whom were excluded.
Going good to (very) soft
Conditions failed to improve when the game did eventually start.
Large areas of the surface immediately cut up, puddles formed in some quarters and both goalkeepers looked uncertain when clearing their lines.
Eastleigh keeper Flitney nearly opened the scoring in bizarre fashion when his long clearance bounced off a rare dry patch and almost lobbed his opposite number Ben Amos.
Rain started to fall moments before kick-off and continued throughout the first half.
But, the showers ceased during the interval, just in time for the hosts to take the lead through Dervite's error.
Manager reaction
Eastleigh manager Chris Todd told BBC Radio Solent: "The players put absolutely everything into it and they've given a performance that deserved a win.
"The scenes when we took the lead were incredible. It's something we've never seen before, but it just goes to show what could happen if we achieve what we want to as a football club.
"They won't be too keen on us coming to their place as we've shown how good we can be and the problems we can cause them and it's going to be an interesting game when the return comes."
Bolton manager Neil Lennon: "I wasn't overly happy with the pitch, one of the worst pitches I have ever seen, but we travelled.
"The referee did say that if it rained he would call it off but I didn't really fancy coming back so thankfully the game went ahead.
"The pitch was a huge problem with how the game panned out. The pitch is a leveller, they played very well, this is their big day."
Line-ups
Eastleigh
- 1FlitneyBooked at 89mins
- 2Partington
- 6Reid
- 4Evans
- 20Harding
- 14Strevens
- 7OdubadeSubstituted forMohamedat 35'minutes
- 8Payne
- 18Drury
- 10ReasonBooked at 89mins
- 9Constable
Substitutes
- 5Turley
- 11Lafayette
- 12Midson
- 13Noice
- 17Cook
- 28Mohamed
Bolton
- 1Amos
- 45HoldingBooked at 31mins
- 4Dervite
- 31Wheater
- 3Moxey
- 18DannsBooked at 66minsSubstituted forTrotterat 85'minutes
- 6VelaSubstituted forAmeobiat 71'minutes
- 7Feeney
- 22Wellington
- 21Pratley
- 14MadineSubstituted forWooleryat 85'minutesBooked at 89mins
Substitutes
- 8Spearing
- 13Rachubka
- 17Trotter
- 20Casado
- 23Dobbie
- 26Ameobi
- 30Woolery
- Referee:
- Iain Williamson
- Attendance:
- 5,025
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away11
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Eastleigh 1, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Josh Payne.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Paul Reid.
Shola Ameobi (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Paul Reid (Eastleigh).
Booking
Jai Reason (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Kaiyne Woolery (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ross Flitney (Eastleigh) is shown the yellow card.
Goal!
Goal! Eastleigh 1, Bolton Wanderers 1. Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rob Holding following a corner.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Dan Harding.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Kaiyne Woolery replaces Gary Madine.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Liam Trotter replaces Neil Danns.
Offside, Bolton Wanderers. Wellington tries a through ball, but Shola Ameobi is caught offside.
Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Will Evans (Eastleigh).
Attempt missed. Josh Payne (Eastleigh) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jai Reason with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Eastleigh. Conceded by David Wheater.
Back pass by Ben Amos (Bolton Wanderers).
(Eastleigh) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Darren Pratley (Bolton Wanderers).
Jai Reason (Eastleigh) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match (Bolton Wanderers).
Attempt saved. Andy Drury (Eastleigh) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Kaid Mohamed.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Paul Reid.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Joe Partington.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Will Evans.
Corner, Bolton Wanderers. Conceded by Will Evans.
Dean Moxey (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joe Partington (Eastleigh).
Offside, Eastleigh. Josh Payne tries a through ball, but James Constable is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Dean Moxey (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Darren Pratley.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Shola Ameobi replaces Josh Vela.
Gary Madine (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Will Evans (Eastleigh).
Wellington (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ben Strevens (Eastleigh).
Corner, Eastleigh. Conceded by David Wheater.
Attempt saved. Josh Payne (Eastleigh) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.