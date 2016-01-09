Match ends, Everton 2, Dagenham and Redbridge 0.
Everton 2-0 Dagenham & Redbridge
Everton eased into the fourth round of the FA Cup with a routine victory over Dagenham and Redbridge.
The two sides are separated by 79 places in the football pyramid, but League Two Daggers put in a solid defensive display to frustrate their Premier League opponents.
Striker Arouna Kone headed the hosts ahead in the first half.
And Kevin Mirallas made it 2-0 from the penalty spot late on, after he was tripped by defender Nyron Nosworthy.
The Toffees have now progressed from seven of their past eight FA Cup third-round games - their only blip coming last season when they went out on penalties against West Ham.
For the Daggers, it was a first defeat for manager John Still in his third spell in charge which began on New Year's Eve.
One-way traffic
Everton made eight changes from the side that beat Manchester City on Monday, but boss Roberto Martinez did include some recognisable faces.
Captain Phil Jagielka returned from injury, as did full-back Bryan Oviedo, while midfielder Steven Pienaar got a hero's welcome from the Goodison Park crowd on his first appearances since April 2015.
Dagenham have conceded 45 goals in 25 League Two games this season but their back five created a wall of yellow and black to stop Everton running riot, even though they dominated with 75% of the possession.
Daggers goalkeeper Mark Cousins produced some decent saves in the first half - most notably from Ramiro Funes Mori's dipping strike - but he was unable to stop Kone's opener, which he headed in with ease from Oviedo's free-kick.
The Ivory Coast striker could have grabbed at least one more goal in the second half, but his low strike was saved by Cousins and he failed to convert from Mo Besic's ball in.
Dagenham, meanwhile, failed to register a shot on target.
Look what the cat dragged in...
Mirallas' penalty put the result beyond doubt in the 85th minute, but a bizarre delay followed after a black and white cat appeared on the pitch.
The feline skulked about the Everton penalty area, and was spooked onto the sidelines as goalkeeper Joel Robles went to usher it off.
It was eventually collared by security, but not before impressing Everton boss Roberto Martinez.
Asked if it was a good omen, Martinez replied: "Hopefully. I thought he had great style and movement."
What the managers said
Everton boss Roberto Martinez: "It was very satisfying. There's no such thing as an easy tie and you know these games are testing - you have to concentrate. Dagenham showed that - they kept their shape well and it's easy to get exposed.
"I was pleased with the attacking threat but you have to give them credit for the way they defended. I was impressed with the physical levels of Dagenham."
Dagenham and Redbridge boss John Still: "I've not been back too long but the work we've been doing has helped us compete.
"The game plan was good and everyone has worked well. It's a good day to be a manager of this club.
"We've had a disappointing first half of the season but everyone has worked so hard, including the former manager Wayne Burnett, who's my mate. This performance was for him."
Line-ups
Everton
- 1Robles
- 8OviedoBooked at 34mins
- 6Jagielka
- 25Funes MoriSubstituted forPenningtonat 45+4'minutes
- 32GallowayBooked at 90mins
- 4Gibson
- 17Besic
- 12LennonSubstituted forRodríguezat 89'minutes
- 11Mirallas
- 22PienaarSubstituted forOsmanat 77'minutes
- 9Koné
Substitutes
- 19Deulofeu
- 20Barkley
- 21Osman
- 24Howard
- 28Rodríguez
- 35McAleny
- 38Pennington
Dag & Red
- 30Cousins
- 5Nosworthy
- 6Dikamona
- 24Worrall
- 2Passley
- 18Raymond
- 4Labadie
- 21Muldoon
- 23HemmingsBooked at 31minsSubstituted forConnorsat 75'minutes
- 10ChambersSubstituted forJonesat 62'minutes
- 12DoidgeSubstituted forCuretonat 66'minutes
Substitutes
- 1O'Brien
- 3Connors
- 7Cureton
- 9McClure
- 17Jones
- 25Ferdinand
- 33Widdowson
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
- Attendance:
- 30,918
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home74%
- Away26%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away0
- Corners
- Home11
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away10
