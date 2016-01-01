BBC Sport - Cliftonville held at home by Warrenpoint
Reds held at home by Warrenpoint
Cliftonville's title hopes take a blow as they are held to a 1-1 draw at home to bottom-placed Warrenpoint Town.
The Reds took the lead just before half-time thanks to as neat finish but Town equalised when Stephen Murray rounded keeper Conor Devlin.
Cliftonville slip to third in the table, seven points behind leaders Crusaders, while Warrenpoint are eight points adrift at the bottom.
