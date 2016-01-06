Match ends, Empoli 0, Inter Milan 1.
Empoli 0-1 Inter Milan
Inter Milan moved back to the top of the Serie A table thanks to victory at Empoli.
Fiorentina had moved into first for three hours by beating Palermo 3-1.
But Roberto Mancini's Inter scored at the end of a lacklustre first half when Mauro Icardi turned Ivan Perisic's cross in from close range.
Riccardo Saponara had a chance to level for Empoli but his shot was parried by Samir Handanovic and Inter saw out the game to go one point clear at the top.
Line-ups
Empoli
- 28Skorupski
- 2Laurini
- 15Costa
- 19Barba
- 21Mário Rui
- 17Zielinski
- 32ParedesBooked at 26minsSubstituted forPiuat 87'minutes
- 5Saponara
- 77BüchelSubstituted forCroceat 64'minutesBooked at 67mins
- 20Pucciarelli
- 7MaccaroneSubstituted forLivajaat 64'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Pugliesi
- 3Zambelli
- 6Bittante
- 11Croce
- 13Maiello
- 14Diousse
- 22Piu
- 23Pelagotti
- 24Cosic
- 31Camporese
- 33Krunic
- 39Livaja
Inter Milan
- 1Handanovic
- 33D'Ambrosio
- 25Miranda
- 24MurilloBooked at 16mins
- 55Nagatomo
- 77BrozovicBooked at 35mins
- 17Medel
- 7KondogbiaSubstituted forGuarínat 80'minutes
- 44Perisic
- 9IcardiSubstituted forJoveticat 87'minutes
- 22LjajicSubstituted forNunes Jesusat 90'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Nunes Jesus
- 8Palacio
- 10Jovetic
- 11Biabiany
- 12Telles
- 13Guarín
- 14Montoya
- 21Santon
- 23Ranocchia
- 27Gnoukouri
- 30Carrizo
- 97Manaj
- Referee:
- Domenico Celi
- Attendance:
- 13,735
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Empoli 0, Inter Milan 1.
Foul by Miranda (Inter Milan).
Manuel Pucciarelli (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Fredy Guarín (Inter Milan) right footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Juan Jesus.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Miranda.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Juan Jesus replaces Adem Ljajic.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Alessandro Piu replaces Leandro Paredes.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Stevan Jovetic replaces Mauro Icardi.
Attempt missed. Marko Livaja (Empoli) left footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Manuel Pucciarelli.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Mário Rui.
Attempt missed. Mário Rui (Empoli) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Gary Medel.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Miranda.
Substitution
Substitution, Inter Milan. Fredy Guarín replaces Geoffrey Kondogbia because of an injury.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Geoffrey Kondogbia (Inter Milan) because of an injury.
Foul by Mauro Icardi (Inter Milan).
Andrea Costa (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Leandro Paredes (Empoli) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Miranda (Inter Milan).
Marko Livaja (Empoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Yuto Nagatomo (Inter Milan) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Marko Livaja (Empoli).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) because of an injury.
Booking
Daniele Croce (Empoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Danilo D'Ambrosio (Inter Milan) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniele Croce (Empoli).
Attempt missed. Geoffrey Kondogbia (Inter Milan) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Adem Ljajic.
Attempt missed. Riccardo Saponara (Empoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Marko Livaja.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Daniele Croce replaces Marcel Büchel.
Substitution
Substitution, Empoli. Marko Livaja replaces Massimo Maccarone.
Attempt missed. Marcel Büchel (Empoli) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Offside, Empoli. Leandro Paredes tries a through ball, but Marcel Büchel is caught offside.
Corner, Empoli. Conceded by Ivan Perisic.
Attempt missed. Marcelo Brozovic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Geoffrey Kondogbia.
Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Empoli) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Vincent Laurini.
Corner, Inter Milan. Conceded by Federico Barba.
Attempt blocked. Adem Ljajic (Inter Milan) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ivan Perisic.