Empoli 0-1 Inter Milan

Mauro Icardi has scored five goals in his last five games

Inter Milan moved back to the top of the Serie A table thanks to victory at Empoli.

Fiorentina had moved into first for three hours by beating Palermo 3-1.

But Roberto Mancini's Inter scored at the end of a lacklustre first half when Mauro Icardi turned Ivan Perisic's cross in from close range.

Riccardo Saponara had a chance to level for Empoli but his shot was parried by Samir Handanovic and Inter saw out the game to go one point clear at the top.