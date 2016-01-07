Wigan Athletic 3-2 Gillingham

League One
Wigan3Gillingham2

Craig Morgan scored his second goal of the season
Wigan captain Craig Morgan's 96th-minute header denied Gillingham top spot in League One as the Latics came from 2-0 down to clinch a thrilling win.

Dominic Samuel and Rory Donnelly put the visitors in charge, but Wigan were back on level terms within 14 minutes through Will Grigg and Max Power.

Morgan sealed victory when he headed in following a corner.

Wigan are now six points behind the second-placed Gills.

Line-ups

Wigan

  • 32Jääskeläinen
  • 2JamesSubstituted forHiwula-Mayifuilaat 55'minutes
  • 28Pearce
  • 20Morgan
  • 25Barnett
  • 5Daniels
  • 3KellettSubstituted forMcCannat 56'minutes
  • 6PowerBooked at 90mins
  • 4Perkins
  • 17JacobsBooked at 60minsSubstituted forDaviesat 90+1'minutes
  • 9Grigg

Substitutes

  • 7McCann
  • 8Cowie
  • 10Davies
  • 13Nicholls
  • 26Love
  • 29Vuckic
  • 30Hiwula-Mayifuila

Gillingham

  • 1Nelson
  • 3Garmston
  • 5Ehmer
  • 4Egan
  • 2Jackson
  • 15MorrisSubstituted forLoftat 46'minutes
  • 44WrightSubstituted forMcGlashanat 86'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 23Dack
  • 8HessenthalerSubstituted forOsadebeat 76'minutes
  • 14Samuel
  • 17Donnelly

Substitutes

  • 7Loft
  • 9Williamson
  • 11McGlashan
  • 12Morris
  • 16Osadebe
  • 19Norris
  • 35List
Referee:
Scott Duncan
Attendance:
7,923

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamGillingham
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home12
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away4
Fouls
Home8
Away6

Live Text

Match ends, Wigan Athletic 3, Gillingham 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 3, Gillingham 2.

Goal!

Goal! Wigan Athletic 3, Gillingham 2. Craig Morgan (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Max Power following a corner.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Bradley Garmston.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Bradley Garmston.

Booking

Jermaine McGlashan (Gillingham) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

David Perkins (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jermaine McGlashan (Gillingham).

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Craig Davies replaces Michael Jacobs.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Leon Barnett.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Jermaine McGlashan replaces Josh Wright.

Attempt saved. John Egan (Gillingham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Dominic Samuel (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Donervon Daniels (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Emmanuel Osadebe replaces Jake Hessenthaler.

Attempt missed. Bradley Dack (Gillingham) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Chris McCann (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham).

Goal!

Goal! Wigan Athletic 2, Gillingham 2. Max Power (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by William Grigg.

Goal!

Goal! Wigan Athletic 1, Gillingham 2. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Jacobs.

Booking

Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic).

Bradley Dack (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Max Ehmer.

Attempt missed. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the right side of the box is just a bit too high.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Chris McCann replaces Andy Kellett.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Jordy Hiwula-Mayifuila replaces Reece James.

Jake Hessenthaler (Gillingham) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Wigan Athletic 0, Gillingham 2. Rory Donnelly (Gillingham) header from the left side of the six yard box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Doug Loft.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Leon Barnett.

Attempt missed. Dominic Samuel (Gillingham) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Leon Barnett.

Substitution

Substitution, Gillingham. Doug Loft replaces Aaron Morris.

Second Half

Second Half begins Wigan Athletic 0, Gillingham 1.

Half Time

First Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Gillingham 1.

Attempt missed. Craig Morgan (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by John Egan.

Attempt missed. Donervon Daniels (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner.

Corner, Gillingham. Conceded by Jason Pearce.

Thursday 7th January 2016

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton24163532191351
2Gillingham26155651321950
3Walsall24146440221848
4Coventry25138446242247
5Wigan25128538241444
6Peterborough25124952381440
7Southend2410773130137
8Sheff Utd2410683934536
9Rochdale249783227534
10Millwall24104103634234
11Doncaster259793133-234
12Bradford239772426-234
13Port Vale249692827133
14Bury249693337-433
15Scunthorpe2595112831-332
16Swindon2484123339-628
17Barnsley2483133441-727
18Chesterfield2583143341-827
19Fleetwood2475123234-226
20Shrewsbury2575133142-1126
21Blackpool2474132133-1225
22Oldham2331282536-1121
23Colchester2556143459-2521
24Crewe2455142344-2120
View full League One table

