Wigan Athletic 3-2 Gillingham

Craig Morgan scored his second goal of the season

Wigan captain Craig Morgan's 96th-minute header denied Gillingham top spot in League One as the Latics came from 2-0 down to clinch a thrilling win.

Dominic Samuel and Rory Donnelly put the visitors in charge, but Wigan were back on level terms within 14 minutes through Will Grigg and Max Power.

Morgan sealed victory when he headed in following a corner.

Wigan are now six points behind the second-placed Gills.