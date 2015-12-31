Villarreal 1-0 Valencia

From the section

Neville has lost two, drawn two and won one of his opening five games

Valencia boss Gary Neville is still waiting for his first La Liga win after his side lost to Villarreal.

After a quiet first half, Andre Gomes, Dani Parejo and Paco Alcacer squandered chances for the visitors.

They were punished when Bruno Soriano rifled a brilliant free-kick straight into the top left corner.

The hosts move into the Champions League places, while Valencia - with two points from three games under Neville - remain 10th.

Their next game is against Real Madrid on Sunday in La Liga as Neville attempts to add to his sole win, which came against third-tier Barakaldo in the Copa del Rey.

