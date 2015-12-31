Match ends, Villarreal 1, Valencia CF 0.
Villarreal 1-0 Valencia
-
- From the section European Football
Valencia boss Gary Neville is still waiting for his first La Liga win after his side lost to Villarreal.
After a quiet first half, Andre Gomes, Dani Parejo and Paco Alcacer squandered chances for the visitors.
They were punished when Bruno Soriano rifled a brilliant free-kick straight into the top left corner.
The hosts move into the Champions League places, while Valencia - with two points from three games under Neville - remain 10th.
Their next game is against Real Madrid on Sunday in La Liga as Neville attempts to add to his sole win, which came against third-tier Barakaldo in the Copa del Rey.
Line-ups
Villarreal
- 13Areola
- 2Pérez Martínez
- 5Musacchio
- 6Ruiz
- 27Marín Gómez
- 8dos SantosSubstituted forLeivaat 67'minutes
- 14Trigueros MuñozSubstituted forPinaat 74'minutes
- 21Bruno
- 18D Suárez
- 17BakambuSubstituted forCarrilho Baptistaoat 80'minutes
- 9SoldadoBooked at 68mins
Substitutes
- 4Pina
- 7García Sánchez
- 10Carrilho Baptistao
- 19Castillejo Azuaga
- 22Rukavina
- 25Barbosa
- 26Leiva
Valencia
- 24Domenech Sánchez
- 19BarragánBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMina Lorenzoat 69'minutes
- 3Nunes Vezo
- 4Santos
- 23Abdennour
- 2Cavaco Cancelo
- 21André GomesBooked at 16mins
- 10ParejoSubstituted forVillalba Rodrigoat 87'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 12Barbosa da SilvaSubstituted forPiattiat 74'minutes
- 9Alcácer
- 7Negredo
Substitutes
- 6Orban
- 11Piatti
- 18Fuego Martínez
- 20de Paul
- 22Mina Lorenzo
- 25Ryan
- 30Villalba Rodrigo
- Referee:
- Alfonso Javier Álvarez Izquierdo
- Attendance:
- 17,616
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away2
- Corners
- Home3
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home21
- Away19
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Villarreal 1, Valencia CF 0.
Corner, Valencia CF. Conceded by Denis Suárez.
Foul by Nahuel (Villarreal).
Pablo Piatti (Valencia CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Fran Villalba (Valencia CF) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Denis Suárez (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Fran Villalba (Valencia CF).
Attempt saved. Denis Suárez (Villarreal) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Leo Baptistao.
Leo Baptistao (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Aderlan Santos (Valencia CF).
Tomás Pina (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Pablo Piatti (Valencia CF).
Hand ball by Paco Alcácer (Valencia CF).
Foul by Leo Baptistao (Villarreal).
André Gomes (Valencia CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia CF. Fran Villalba replaces Daniel Parejo.
Foul by Tomás Pina (Villarreal).
Pablo Piatti (Valencia CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mario (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Negredo (Valencia CF).
Foul by Roberto Soldado (Villarreal).
Rúben Vezo (Valencia CF) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Leo Baptistao replaces Cédric Bakambu.
Attempt missed. Denis Suárez (Villarreal) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Cédric Bakambu (Villarreal) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Aymen Abdennour (Valencia CF).
Foul by Tomás Pina (Villarreal).
Santi Mina (Valencia CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia CF. Pablo Piatti replaces Danilo.
Substitution
Substitution, Villarreal. Tomás Pina replaces Manu Trigueros.
Bruno (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Paco Alcácer (Valencia CF).
Offside, Valencia CF. André Gomes tries a through ball, but Álvaro Negredo is caught offside.
Foul by Adrián Marín (Villarreal).
Danilo (Valencia CF) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Mateo Musacchio (Villarreal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álvaro Negredo (Valencia CF).
Substitution
Substitution, Valencia CF. Santi Mina replaces Antonio Barragán.
Booking
Roberto Soldado (Villarreal) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.