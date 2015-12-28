BBC Sport - West Ham 2-1 Southampton: Andy Carroll impact key - Koeman

Saints did not handle Carroll - Koeman

Southampton manager Ronald Koeman says his side were not ready for the impact of Andy Carroll, who came off the bench to score the winner in West Ham's 2-1 victory at Upton Park.

You can watch all the goals from Monday's games on Match of the Day from 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport App.

