BBC Sport - West Ham 2-1 Southampton: Andy Carroll impact key - Koeman
Saints did not handle Carroll - Koeman
- From the section Football
Southampton manager Ronald Koeman says his side were not ready for the impact of Andy Carroll, who came off the bench to score the winner in West Ham's 2-1 victory at Upton Park.
