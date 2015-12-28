Rangers 4-2 Hibernian: Holt performance delights Warburton

Holt scored twice to put Rangers in front against Hibs

Mark Warburton lauded the impact of Jason Holt after Rangers' win over Hibernian opened up a three-point gap at the top of the Championship.

The midfielder scored twice to put Rangers ahead after Jason Cummings had scored the opener for Hibs.

Nicky Clark and Martyn Waghorn also netted for the hosts with Dominique Malonga getting Hibs' second.

"He's getting better and better," said Warburton of Holt's performance in the 4-2 victory.

"The two goals were fantastic. Beyond that, his movement, awareness, work ethic and commitment were first class. At 22 years of age, he's going to get better and better as well.

"Very pleasing for the players to show that quality, that intensity.

"As a team, what a tremendous effort. I thought we answered a question. People have posed questions to us. We never doubted the ability in the dressing room.

"I think we've been fairly consistent in what we've said, the rhetoric we've used.

"Delighted for them to come here in that atmosphere, in a big game, despite just being the next three points. Delighted for the players and we'll learn and be better for that experience."

Warburton described the atmosphere generated from the near-50,000 crowd as "outstanding" and added: "We had a responsibility. We really thrived and enjoyed the atmosphere and that's what we have to do. We have to get Ibrox in that mood every time we come and play here.

"It's just three points, it has to be. That's no disrespect to anyone. Whoever you're playing, it's about three points. Dumbarton in the next game will be very, very tough. A different venue completely. We have to deal with it but it's a good three points for us today."

Rangers lost Andy Halliday to red card in the second half for an off the ball altercation with Fraser Fyvie and Warburton hinted the Ibrox side may appeal against the dismissal.

"For me, that's not the right decision," he told BBC Scotland.

"We'll look at it again, we'll look at the game again and go through the right process and do what we have to do."

Halliday (far right) was sent off with 20 minutes to go

Hibs manager Alan Stubbs expressed both pride and frustration in his side's performance.

"First of all, congratulations to Rangers, they've won the game," he said.

"I thought we contributed to our downfall a little bit with at least two of the goals we conceded. Overall, we didn't help ourselves.

"It doesn't affect anything. Like people said before the game, nothing's going to be won or lost here. We could've been 14 points behind, we're three. There's a long, long way to go.

"Proud of my players. I thought they gave everything, contributed to the game hugely and, in the end, it wasn't enough."