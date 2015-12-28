BBC Sport - Norwich 2-0 Aston Villa: Alex Neil praises 'cool' Norwich players

Neil praises 'cool' Norwich players

Norwich City manager Alex Neil credits his players for "keeping their cool" to earn a 2-0 victory over bottom club Aston Villa and lift themselves away from the Premier League relegation zone.

You can watch all the goals from Monday's games on Match of the Day from 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport App.

Top videos

Video

Neil praises 'cool' Norwich players

Video

Hawkins overcomes Carrington challenge

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Watch former Chelsea player Marin's comical tumble

Video

Jones stuns Murphy - five best shots

  • From the section Snooker
Video

Show Roma some respect - Klopp

Video

Match of the Day 2

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Semi-Finals

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

How Spurs fans watched FA Cup semi-final defeat

Video

Kyle Edmund's life as a Liverpool fan

Video

Highlights: Chelsea 2-0 Southampton

Video

Best of London Marathon 2018

Video

'I want to break that stigma and stereotype'

Video

Highlights: Chelsea Ladies 1-3 Wolfsburg Ladies

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Swimmer in the pool

Over 60's Swimming
Skieasy - Ski and Snowboard Lessons at Skieasy

Ski and Snowboard Lessons

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired