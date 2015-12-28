BBC Sport - Norwich 2-0 Aston Villa: Alex Neil praises 'cool' Norwich players
Neil praises 'cool' Norwich players
- From the section Football
Norwich City manager Alex Neil credits his players for "keeping their cool" to earn a 2-0 victory over bottom club Aston Villa and lift themselves away from the Premier League relegation zone.
