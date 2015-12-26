BBC Sport - Liverpool 1-0 Leicester: Jurgen Klopp relieved at 'important' win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says his side's 1-0 win over Premier League leaders Leicester was "very important" as they picked up their first league win in December.

You can watch all the goals from Boxing Day's games on Match of the Day from 22:30 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport App.

