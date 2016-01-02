Braintree Town P-P Boreham Wood

Saturday's National League game between Braintree Town and Boreham Wood has been postponed because of a waterlogged pitch.

No new date has yet been set for the game to the played.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Rugby

Aspire Active Camps
Rugby

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired