Sheffield United 2-3 Peterborough United

From the section

Conor Washington scored his 14th goal of the season as Peterborough overcame Sheffield United.

Conor Washington was among the scorers as Peterborough claim victory over Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.

Washington opened the scoring with his 14th goal of the season but Michael Smith then brought down Billy Sharp and he equalised from the spot.

Erhun Oztumer put Posh back in front with a stunning long-range effort, before Jack Baldwin's own-goal made it 2-2 seven minutes from time.

West Ham loanee Martin Samuelsen scored a winner for Posh a minute later.

Peterborough remain in the League One play-off places, four points above Sheffield United who sit in eighth spot.