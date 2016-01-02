League One
Oldham1Colchester1

Oldham Athletic 1-1 Colchester United

Darren Ambrose
Darren Ambrose came close to claiming all three points for Colchester, nearly scoring his third goal of the season

Colchester ended a run of nine straight League One defeats as they drew at fellow strugglers Oldham.

The home side went ahead early on when Rhys Murphy drilled in from eight yards following Mike Jones' free-kick.

Oldham keeper David Cornell tried to claim a corner but the ball slipped through his gloves and fell to Chris Porter, who equalised for the U's.

The visitors could then have snatched victory, but Darren Ambrose's 20-yard drive struck the bar.

Oldham manager David Dunn told BBC Radio Manchester:

"If we'd have won 1-0, I would be coming in here all happy either.

"We've won one game, that's nothing, we need to put a run together. As it is at the minute, disappointed. Very, very disappointed.

"Certainly, things need to change. I feel sorry for some of our players - I'm not one for sympathising with anyone in football because it is what it is and it's a tough game and you've got to take the highs as well as you take the lows but certainly today, extremely disappointed."

Line-ups

Oldham

  • 13Cornell
  • 36Dummigan
  • 20Wilson
  • 4Dieng
  • 3Mills
  • 10Philliskirk
  • 6Kelly
  • 35Wellens
  • 8Jones
  • 14Cassidy
  • 19MurphySubstituted forPoleonat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Coleman
  • 5Wilson
  • 7Croft
  • 9Poleon
  • 12Rasulo
  • 15Winchester
  • 22Yeates

Colchester

  • 33Parish
  • 24Brindley
  • 18Eastman
  • 6Elokobi
  • 3BriggsSubstituted forWynterat 60'minutes
  • 8GilbeyBooked at 78mins
  • 4EdwardsSubstituted forGarvanat 45'minutesBooked at 63mins
  • 10MoncurSubstituted forAmbroseat 70'minutes
  • 11Massey
  • 9Porter
  • 45Sordell

Substitutes

  • 2Garvan
  • 5Wynter
  • 7Wright
  • 20Lapslie
  • 22Vincent-Young
  • 25Barnes
  • 28Ambrose
Referee:
Mark Brown
Attendance:
3,535

Match Stats

Home TeamOldhamAway TeamColchester
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home6
Away10
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home6
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Colchester United 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Oldham Athletic 1, Colchester United 1.

Hand ball by Danny Philliskirk (Oldham Athletic).

Attempt missed. Michael Jones (Oldham Athletic) header from the centre of the box is too high.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by George Elokobi.

Darren Ambrose (Colchester United) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the centre of the box following a set piece situation.

George Elokobi (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jake Cassidy (Oldham Athletic).

Goal!

Goal! Oldham Athletic 1, Colchester United 1. Chris Porter (Colchester United) with an attempt from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner following a corner.

Corner, Colchester United. Conceded by Cameron Dummigan.

Attempt blocked. Owen Garvan (Colchester United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Alex Gilbey (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card.

Liam Kelly (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alex Gilbey (Colchester United).

Foul by Richard Wellens (Oldham Athletic).

Marvin Sordell (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Oldham Athletic. Dominic Poleon replaces Rhys Murphy.

Attempt missed. Marvin Sordell (Colchester United) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is too high.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Richard Brindley.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Darren Ambrose replaces George Moncur.

Gavin Massey (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Cameron Dummigan (Oldham Athletic).

Attempt missed. George Moncur (Colchester United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Gavin Massey (Colchester United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Richard Wellens (Oldham Athletic).

Booking

Owen Garvan (Colchester United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Richard Wellens (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Owen Garvan (Colchester United).

Attempt missed. Tom Eastman (Colchester United) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Timothee Dieng (Oldham Athletic).

Marvin Sordell (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Michael Jones (Oldham Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Colchester United. Alex Wynter replaces Matthew Briggs.

Foul by Timothee Dieng (Oldham Athletic).

Chris Porter (Colchester United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Delay in match Brian Wilson (Oldham Athletic) because of an injury.

Richard Wellens (Oldham Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Alex Gilbey (Colchester United).

Attempt saved. Brian Wilson (Oldham Athletic) header from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Oldham Athletic. Conceded by Elliot Parish.

Find out more

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton24163532191351
2Gillingham25155549292050
3Walsall24146440221848
4Coventry25138446242247
5Wigan24118535221341
6Peterborough25124952381440
7Southend2410773130137
8Sheff Utd2410683934536
9Rochdale249783227534
10Millwall24104103634234
11Doncaster259793133-234
12Bradford239772426-234
13Port Vale249692827133
14Bury249693337-433
15Scunthorpe2595112831-332
16Swindon2484123339-628
17Barnsley2483133441-727
18Chesterfield2583143341-827
19Fleetwood2475123234-226
20Shrewsbury2575133142-1126
21Blackpool2474132133-1225
22Oldham2331282536-1121
23Colchester2556143459-2521
24Crewe2455142344-2120
View full League One table

Top Stories

