Oldham Athletic 1-1 Colchester United

Colchester ended a run of nine straight League One defeats as they drew at fellow strugglers Oldham.

The home side went ahead early on when Rhys Murphy drilled in from eight yards following Mike Jones' free-kick.

Oldham keeper David Cornell tried to claim a corner but the ball slipped through his gloves and fell to Chris Porter, who equalised for the U's.

The visitors could then have snatched victory, but Darren Ambrose's 20-yard drive struck the bar.

Oldham manager David Dunn told BBC Radio Manchester:

"If we'd have won 1-0, I would be coming in here all happy either.

"We've won one game, that's nothing, we need to put a run together. As it is at the minute, disappointed. Very, very disappointed.

"Certainly, things need to change. I feel sorry for some of our players - I'm not one for sympathising with anyone in football because it is what it is and it's a tough game and you've got to take the highs as well as you take the lows but certainly today, extremely disappointed."