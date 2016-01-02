Match ends, Chesterfield 7, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Chesterfield 7-1 Shrewsbury Town
Chesterfield crushed fellow strugglers Shrewsbury Town to record their first league victory since late October.
Jay O'Shea's fine volley put the hosts ahead, and his penalty and Lee Novak's 18-yard shot made it 3-0 by the break.
Zak Whitbread's shot gave Shrewsbury hope, but Rai Simons struck from 18 yards and a Novak penalty, which saw Junior Brown sent off, made it 5-1.
Another Simons shot made it six before Novak's long-range effort sealed his treble to complete the scoring.
The Spireites' victory was their first in 11 games in all competitions and sees them climb to 18th place in League One, a point above Shrewsbury who drop to 20th.
It was Shrewsbury's heaviest defeat since losing by the same 7-1 scoreline to Southend in April 1964.
Shrewsbury boss Micky Mellon told BBC Radio Shropshire:
"I don't think anyone could have seen that coming. Everything that could have gone wrong has gone wrong. I am sorry for the fans who have made the trip here. You just can't explain some of the goals we have conceded.
"The scoreline is what it is. We looked too wide open on the counter attack and we weren't organised at the back. We have to be better organised.
"You can't fix it at the end of the game. We are massively disappointed and shocked in the dressing room. I've had lower moments in football - it's only one moment - but it is a pride batterer."
Line-ups
Chesterfield
- 1Lee
- 12O'NeilBooked at 71mins
- 16Raglan
- 4Hird
- 19Donohue
- 10O'SheaSubstituted forSimonsat 72'minutes
- 2HerdBooked at 59mins
- 5MorsyBooked at 70mins
- 28AriyibiSubstituted forGardnerat 84'minutes
- 9Ebanks-BlakeSubstituted forHarrisonat 82'minutes
- 11Novak
Substitutes
- 7Gardner
- 18Harrison
- 20Chapman
- 21Onovwigun
- 22Simons
- 26Dieseruvwe
- 27Maguire
Shrewsbury
- 21Halstead
- 5Grandison
- 13GerrardSubstituted forSmithat 30'minutes
- 4Whitbread
- 12BrownBooked at 80mins
- 17OgogoSubstituted forLawrenceat 30'minutesBooked at 72mins
- 10Whalley
- 29Cole
- 6BlackBooked at 20mins
- 16VernonSubstituted forKnight-Percivalat 82'minutes
- 9Collins
Substitutes
- 7Lawrence
- 20Knight-Percival
- 22Clark
- 23Barnett
- 25Burton
- 26Akpa-Akpro
- 31Smith
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 6,233
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away6
- Corners
- Home3
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 7, Shrewsbury Town 1.
Liam O'Neil (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Dominic Smith (Shrewsbury Town).
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Mark Halstead.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 7, Shrewsbury Town 1. Lee Novak (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Sam Morsy.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 6, Shrewsbury Town 1. Rai Simons (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lee Novak.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Mark Halstead.
Attempt saved. Lee Novak (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Dan Gardner replaces Gboly Ariyibi.
Substitution
Substitution, Shrewsbury Town. Nathaniel Knight-Percival replaces Scott Vernon.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Byron Harrison replaces Sylvan Ebanks-Blake.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 5, Shrewsbury Town 1. Lee Novak (Chesterfield) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the top right corner.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Junior Brown (Shrewsbury Town) for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Junior Brown (Shrewsbury Town) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Chesterfield. Gboly Ariyibi draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town).
Sam Morsy (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 4, Shrewsbury Town 1. Rai Simons (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Rai Simons replaces Jay O'Shea.
Booking
Liam Lawrence (Shrewsbury Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Gboly Ariyibi (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam Lawrence (Shrewsbury Town).
Booking
Liam O'Neil (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Liam O'Neil (Chesterfield).
Booking
Sam Morsy (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Scott Vernon (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Chesterfield).
Attempt saved. Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Scott Vernon (Shrewsbury Town).
Sam Morsy (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 3, Shrewsbury Town 1. Zak Whitbread (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from very close range to the top right corner.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Liam O'Neil.
Attempt missed. Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Shrewsbury Town. Conceded by Sam Hird.
Attempt saved. James Collins (Shrewsbury Town) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Ian Black (Shrewsbury Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Shaun Whalley (Shrewsbury Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Morsy (Chesterfield).