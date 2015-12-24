Cas set to announce Bility decision on 31 December

Musa Bility was banned from football for six months in 2013 by the Confederation of African Football

The Court of Arbitration for Sport will announce its decision on Liberia Football Association president Musa Bility's case against Fifa on 31 December.

Bility is appealing against being excluded from standing in February's presidential election for football's world governing body.

His case was heard in Switzerland on 23 December.

Fifa's electoral committee ruled Bility failed its integrity checks.

The court asked Fifa to provide evidence as to why it excluded Bility from its list of candidates.

While being re-admitted to the Fifa presidential race is his main aim, Bility is also hoping to repair the damage he says has been done to his reputation by last month's decision.

He is also seeking compensation as well as all legal costs incurred in filing the appeal.

Bility said he had been informed by Fifa that his candidacy was "principally rejected" because of a six-month ban from all football activities handed out in 2013.

The ban was imposed by the Confederation of African Football for using confidential documents from the governing body in a legal challenge against its president, Issa Hayatou.

Hayatou is acting Fifa president after Sepp Blatter, vice-president Michel Platini and general secretary Jerome Valcke were all suspended over corruption allegations.

Fifa has approved five presidential candidates, with Platini also not included.

