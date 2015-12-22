Derry City start Premier Division campaign against Finn Harps

From the section

Kenny Shiels was appointed Derry City manager in November

Derry City will begin their 2016 Premier Division campaign with a derby fixture against newly promoted neighbours Finn Harps at Finn Park.

The north west rivals will open their season on Friday 4 March.

Derry's first competitive home game under new manager Kenny Shiels will be against Cork City at the Brandywell on Friday 11 March.

The mid-season break will take place from Monday 6 June to Thursday 23 June, with the league ending in late October.

The Candystripes ended the 2015 league season in seventh position.