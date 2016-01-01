Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Hull City

Tigers top scorer Abel Hernandez celebrates his 12th goal of the season at Loftus Road

Queens Park Rangers gifted promotion-chasing Championship side Hull City a last-minute winner in a dramatic finale of two late goals at Loftus Road.

Keeper Rob Green collided with defender Grant Hall while trying to deal with a Sam Clucas cross and the ball ricocheted in off Adama Diomande.

The goal came just four minutes after Sebastian Polter had headed QPR level.

Abel Hernandez had side-footed Hull ahead from 12 yards on the hour mark after good work from Mohamed Diame.

The midfielder made a surging run, paused just outside the box to deliver a clever lofted pass chipped with the outside of his right foot and, without needing to take a touch, Tigers top scorer Hernandez steered home with his left instep from 12 yards.

It was one of only two moments of quality in a poor game.

QPR owner Tony Fernandes was making his first appearance of the season at Loftus Road

The other came when QPR responded with a finely worked move of their own on 86 minutes.

Polter started the move that set Matt Phillips down the left before getting on the end of the cross to power in a superb header.

But, in the final minute of normal time, former England keeper Green came out to meet an inswinging left-wing cross from Clucas, he collided with Hall, and the ball ricocheted in off the unwitting Diomande, who had been on the field just four minutes.

A first away win in two months for Hull moves them to within a point of second-placed Derby County.

It was only a second defeat for new QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who is still looking for his first win after six games in charge.

QPR manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink:

"It looked like we were going to get the three points after we scored. There was only one team in it at that moment.

"I think we were unfortunate to lose that game. It was not a game where they hammered us or we hammered them.

"Of course it's frustrating, but (getting the first win) is not the focus. If you are going to focus on win, win, win, you are not going to get the game right, and you have to get the game right to win. Today we got it right."

Hull manager Steve Bruce told BBC Radio Humberside:

"They've got an equalising goal and we've gone straight up the other end and scored. I don't know much about how it went in but it was a great ball from Sam Clucas.

"It wasn't a classic, but at least we've seen a bit of resilience and we rolled our sleeves up. There's been a few things said the last three games. We let ourselves down."