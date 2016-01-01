Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Hull City 2.
Queens Park Rangers 1-2 Hull City
Queens Park Rangers gifted promotion-chasing Championship side Hull City a last-minute winner in a dramatic finale of two late goals at Loftus Road.
Keeper Rob Green collided with defender Grant Hall while trying to deal with a Sam Clucas cross and the ball ricocheted in off Adama Diomande.
The goal came just four minutes after Sebastian Polter had headed QPR level.
Abel Hernandez had side-footed Hull ahead from 12 yards on the hour mark after good work from Mohamed Diame.
The midfielder made a surging run, paused just outside the box to deliver a clever lofted pass chipped with the outside of his right foot and, without needing to take a touch, Tigers top scorer Hernandez steered home with his left instep from 12 yards.
It was one of only two moments of quality in a poor game.
The other came when QPR responded with a finely worked move of their own on 86 minutes.
Polter started the move that set Matt Phillips down the left before getting on the end of the cross to power in a superb header.
But, in the final minute of normal time, former England keeper Green came out to meet an inswinging left-wing cross from Clucas, he collided with Hall, and the ball ricocheted in off the unwitting Diomande, who had been on the field just four minutes.
A first away win in two months for Hull moves them to within a point of second-placed Derby County.
It was only a second defeat for new QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, who is still looking for his first win after six games in charge.
QPR manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink:
"It looked like we were going to get the three points after we scored. There was only one team in it at that moment.
"I think we were unfortunate to lose that game. It was not a game where they hammered us or we hammered them.
"Of course it's frustrating, but (getting the first win) is not the focus. If you are going to focus on win, win, win, you are not going to get the game right, and you have to get the game right to win. Today we got it right."
Hull manager Steve Bruce told BBC Radio Humberside:
"They've got an equalising goal and we've gone straight up the other end and scored. I don't know much about how it went in but it was a great ball from Sam Clucas.
"It wasn't a classic, but at least we've seen a bit of resilience and we rolled our sleeves up. There's been a few things said the last three games. We let ourselves down."
Line-ups
QPR
- 1Green
- 5Onuoha
- 26AngellaBooked at 90mins
- 4Hall
- 15Konchesky
- 20HenrySubstituted forFerat 71'minutes
- 18Faurlin
- 7Phillips
- 8CherySubstituted forLuongoat 85'minutes
- 23HoilettBooked at 74minsSubstituted forMackieat 78'minutes
- 33Polter
Substitutes
- 10Fer
- 12Mackie
- 21Luongo
- 25Smithies
- 28Tözsér
- 32Diakité
- 34Petrasso
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 2Odubajo
- 12MaguireBooked at 35mins
- 6Davies
- 26Robertson
- 27El MohamadySubstituted forSnodgrassat 65'minutes
- 14Livermore
- 7Meyler
- 11Clucas
- 17DiaméSubstituted forDiomandeat 86'minutes
- 9HernándezSubstituted forHuddlestoneat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Taylor
- 8Huddlestone
- 10Snodgrass
- 15Maloney
- 16Jakupovic
- 24Aluko
- 25Diomande
- Referee:
- Keith Stroud
- Attendance:
- 16,205
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Hull City 2.
Foul by Moses Odubajo (Hull City).
Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Harry Maguire with a headed pass following a set piece situation.
Booking
Gabriele Angella (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
David Meyler (Hull City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gabriele Angella (Queens Park Rangers).
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Hull City 2. Adama Diomande (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers) header from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matthew Phillips with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Tom Huddlestone (Hull City).
Alejandro Faurlin (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt blocked. Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Leroy Fer.
Attempt missed. David Meyler (Hull City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Hull City 1. Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Matthew Phillips with a cross.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Adama Diomande replaces Mohamed Diamé.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Massimo Luongo replaces Tjaronn Chery.
Delay in match Grant Hall (Queens Park Rangers) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew Phillips with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Curtis Davies.
Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).
Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Tom Huddlestone replaces Abel Hernández.
Foul by Abel Hernández (Hull City).
Gabriele Angella (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mohamed Diamé (Hull City).
Nedum Onuoha (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Jamie Mackie replaces Junior Hoilett.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Leroy Fer (Queens Park Rangers) because of an injury.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Grant Hall.
Booking
Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Moses Odubajo (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers).
Attempt saved. Gabriele Angella (Queens Park Rangers) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Alejandro Faurlin.
Foul by David Meyler (Hull City).
Alejandro Faurlin (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Diamé (Hull City) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left misses to the right.
Harry Maguire (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.