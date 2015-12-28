Southend United 0-4 Millwall

Shaun Cummings (second from right) celebrates with team-mates after his cross went in via Southend keeper Daniel Bentley

Millwall ended a run of three straight League One defeats by thrashing fellow play-off hopefuls Southend United.

Neil Harris' Lions took the lead when Joe Martin's shot went in off the post before Shaun Cummings added a second when his cross evaded everyone and went in via keeper Daniel Bentley.

Fred Onyedinma made it 3-0 at half-time by following up Steve Morison's strike.

Morison then played in strike partner Aiden O'Brien to score his 10th goal of the season and seal the three points.

Southend only had one effort on target in the whole game, with David Worrall's acrobatic effort saved by David Forde, as the eight-match unbeaten run by Phil Brown's side was brought to an end.

Millwall manager Neil Harris told BBC Radio London:

"I thought we were outstanding. They've set their standards and that's got to be every week.

"It's not just about the 11 players that started this fixture, it's about the boys that performed brilliantly in the second half the other day, it's about the guys that weren't in the squad today coming back into the fold.

"I'm delighted, I thought from the goalkeeper through to the front line we were excellent and the disappointment was that we didn't score more goals.

"We've got to stick to the same standards, the same discipline when we haven't got the ball."