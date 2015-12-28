League One
Southend United 0-4 Millwall

Millwall celebrate
Shaun Cummings (second from right) celebrates with team-mates after his cross went in via Southend keeper Daniel Bentley

Millwall ended a run of three straight League One defeats by thrashing fellow play-off hopefuls Southend United.

Neil Harris' Lions took the lead when Joe Martin's shot went in off the post before Shaun Cummings added a second when his cross evaded everyone and went in via keeper Daniel Bentley.

Fred Onyedinma made it 3-0 at half-time by following up Steve Morison's strike.

Morison then played in strike partner Aiden O'Brien to score his 10th goal of the season and seal the three points.

Southend only had one effort on target in the whole game, with David Worrall's acrobatic effort saved by David Forde, as the eight-match unbeaten run by Phil Brown's side was brought to an end.

Millwall manager Neil Harris told BBC Radio London:

"I thought we were outstanding. They've set their standards and that's got to be every week.

"It's not just about the 11 players that started this fixture, it's about the boys that performed brilliantly in the second half the other day, it's about the guys that weren't in the squad today coming back into the fold.

"I'm delighted, I thought from the goalkeeper through to the front line we were excellent and the disappointment was that we didn't score more goals.

"We've got to stick to the same standards, the same discipline when we haven't got the ball."

Line-ups

Southend

  • 1Bentley
  • 2White
  • 5Thompson
  • 26Barrett
  • 3CokerSubstituted forMcLaughlinat 45'minutes
  • 7WorrallSubstituted forDeeganat 45'minutesBooked at 57mins
  • 18Leonard
  • 12AtkinsonBooked at 78mins
  • 10Payne
  • 9MooneyBooked at 74mins
  • 16HuntSubstituted forPigottat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Prosser
  • 13Smith
  • 14Hurst
  • 17McLaughlin
  • 20Rea
  • 22Deegan
  • 23Pigott

Millwall

  • 1Forde
  • 2Cummings
  • 17Webster
  • 16Beevers
  • 3Martin
  • 8Upson
  • 21Saville
  • 6WilliamsBooked at 60mins
  • 10OnyedinmaSubstituted forFergusonat 87'minutes
  • 22O'BrienSubstituted forThompsonat 81'minutes
  • 20MorisonSubstituted forPaveyat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 13Archer
  • 15Nelson
  • 18Ferguson
  • 24Thompson
  • 26Abdou
  • 28Philpot
  • 29Pavey
Referee:
Kevin Wright
Attendance:
10,099

Match Stats

Home TeamSouthendAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home43%
Away57%
Shots
Home8
Away12
Shots on Target
Home1
Away7
Corners
Home7
Away7
Fouls
Home14
Away17

Live Text

Match ends, Southend United 0, Millwall 4.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Southend United 0, Millwall 4.

Foul by Joe Pigott (Southend United).

Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Millwall. Conceded by John White.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Joe Martin.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Alfie Pavey replaces Steve Morison.

David Mooney (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by George Saville (Millwall).

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Shane Ferguson replaces Fred Onyedinma.

Stephen McLaughlin (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Shaun Cummings (Millwall).

Attempt missed. Steve Morison (Millwall) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high.

Foul by Joe Pigott (Southend United).

George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Millwall. Ben Thompson replaces Aiden O'Brien.

Attempt blocked. Ryan Leonard (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Will Atkinson (Southend United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Will Atkinson (Southend United).

Joe Martin (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joe Pigott (Southend United).

George Saville (Millwall) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Gary Deegan (Southend United).

Shaun Williams (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

David Mooney (Southend United) is shown the yellow card.

Foul by Gary Deegan (Southend United).

Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Gary Deegan (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Steve Morison (Millwall).

Attempt missed. Joe Pigott (Southend United) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Jack Payne (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Beevers (Millwall).

Goal!

Goal! Southend United 0, Millwall 4. Aiden O'Brien (Millwall) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Steve Morison.

Joe Pigott (Southend United) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Byron Webster (Millwall).

Gary Deegan (Southend United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ed Upson (Millwall).

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Byron Webster.

Attempt blocked. Joe Pigott (Southend United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Corner, Southend United. Conceded by Byron Webster.

