Match ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Huddersfield Town 1.
Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Huddersfield Town
-
Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's wait for his first win as QPR boss continues after Nahki Wells snatched a point for Huddersfield with a late free-kick.
The Terriers were the brighter side before the break and Wells' header brought a fine save from Rob Green.
Matt Phillips tested Joe Murphy at the other end before sub Sebastian Polter gave QPR the lead from close range.
It looked like it might be enough for the win, but Wells stepped up to find the corner after Joe Lolley was fouled.
The result moved QPR up to 13th, seven points outside the play-off places, with the Terriers in 18th.
|The wait goes on
|Huddersfield have never won an away league game against QPR, where they have now drawn three and lost seven. Their only success at Loftus Road came in a 1999 FA Cup tie.
Following their Boxing Day win over Preston, Huddersfield head coach David Wagner freshened up his side by making six changes, with Murphy back in goal following Jed Steer's return to Aston Villa.
Jason Davidson, one of those drafted in by Wagner, fizzed a shot across face of the goal before producing the cross which saw Wells test Green's agility.
The absence of injured Charlie Austin left QPR short of a cutting edge up front and they offered little in attack in the first half apart from a couple of off-target Junior Hoilett efforts.
Huddersfield continued to dominate territorially and after Murphy saved superbly from Phillips in a rare Rangers attack, they should have gone in front when Jamie Paterson headed over from Ben Chilwell's cross.
Hasselbaink bolstered his attack by bringing on Polter, Tjaronn Chery and Jay-Emmanuel Thomas and they were rewarded when the former turned the ball home for only his second goal for the club.
Rangers midfielder Daniel Tozser fouled Lolley just outside the box and Wells picked his spot from 25 yards for his eighth of the season, and Green had to be alert to deny Sean Scannell and prevent Huddersfield claiming all three points.
QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: "We're very disappointed. I think the boys just need a win. I'm not really thinking about myself, it's more for the boys - I want this for them.
"I can't fault them, even for the first half, because they are working hard. We are doing things right.
"It didn't look like it in the first half because we were under the cosh, but Huddersfield didn't create a chance - all their play was in their half.
"We had to change the shape and did that, and after that I thought it was a lot better."
Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "I think a point was the least we deserved for this performance.
"The first half was very good from my team and after that we could have expected more than a point.
"It may only be one point today, but I am pleased we have shown people what we can do on the pitch.
"I expect everyone to give 100 per cent when on the pitch and at the moment they are. I have been here for seven weeks now and the players have responded very well."
Line-ups
QPR
- 1Green
- 5Onuoha
- 4Hall
- 6Hill
- 15Konchesky
- 30SandroSubstituted forPolterat 65'minutes
- 28Tözsér
- 20Henry
- 10FerSubstituted forCheryat 69'minutes
- 23Hoilett
- 7PhillipsSubstituted forEmmanuel-Thomasat 77'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Chery
- 14Emmanuel-Thomas
- 18Faurlin
- 21Luongo
- 25Smithies
- 26Angella
- 33Polter
Huddersfield
- 13Murphy
- 2Smith
- 5HudsonBooked at 77mins
- 14Cranie
- 3DavidsonSubstituted forChilwellat 60'minutes
- 6Hogg
- 16HuwsBooked at 90mins
- 17Bunn
- 8PatersonSubstituted forScannellat 73'minutes
- 10CarayolSubstituted forLolleyat 60'minutes
- 21Wells
Substitutes
- 7Scannell
- 18Lolley
- 25Chilwell
- 26Allinson
- 29Billing
- 33Lynch
- 36Bojaj
- Referee:
- Brendan Malone
- Attendance:
- 16,662
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home37%
- Away63%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away4
- Corners
- Home4
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Queens Park Rangers 1, Huddersfield Town 1.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Clint Hill (Queens Park Rangers) because of an injury.
Attempt blocked. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked. Assisted by Tommy Smith.
Emyr Huws (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers).
Booking
Emyr Huws (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Emyr Huws (Huddersfield Town).
Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Sean Scannell (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Paul Konchesky.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Huddersfield Town 1. Nahki Wells (Huddersfield Town) from a free kick with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Daniel Tözsér (Queens Park Rangers).
Emyr Huws (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers).
Foul by Sean Scannell (Huddersfield Town).
Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Harry Bunn.
Goal!
Goal! Queens Park Rangers 1, Huddersfield Town 0. Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Ben Chilwell.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Jay Emmanuel-Thomas replaces Matthew Phillips.
Offside, Queens Park Rangers. Daniel Tözsér tries a through ball, but Grant Hall is caught offside.
Booking
Mark Hudson (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Mark Hudson (Huddersfield Town).
Sebastian Polter (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Paul Konchesky.
Attempt missed. Tjaronn Chery (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matthew Phillips.
Attempt missed. Matthew Phillips (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Sebastian Polter.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Sean Scannell replaces Jamie Paterson.
Attempt missed. Jamie Paterson (Huddersfield Town) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Chilwell with a cross.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Junior Hoilett.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Tjaronn Chery replaces Leroy Fer.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Sebastian Polter replaces Sandro.
Foul by Joe Lolley (Huddersfield Town).
Junior Hoilett (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Huddersfield Town. Conceded by Clint Hill.
Attempt missed. Sandro (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Substitution
Substitution, Huddersfield Town. Joe Lolley replaces Mustapha Carayol.