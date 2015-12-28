Queens Park Rangers 1-1 Huddersfield Town

QPR have only lost once in 14 games at Loftus Road despite Nahki Wells' goal for Huddersfield

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink's wait for his first win as QPR boss continues after Nahki Wells snatched a point for Huddersfield with a late free-kick.

The Terriers were the brighter side before the break and Wells' header brought a fine save from Rob Green.

Matt Phillips tested Joe Murphy at the other end before sub Sebastian Polter gave QPR the lead from close range.

It looked like it might be enough for the win, but Wells stepped up to find the corner after Joe Lolley was fouled.

The result moved QPR up to 13th, seven points outside the play-off places, with the Terriers in 18th.

The wait goes on Huddersfield have never won an away league game against QPR, where they have now drawn three and lost seven. Their only success at Loftus Road came in a 1999 FA Cup tie.

Following their Boxing Day win over Preston, Huddersfield head coach David Wagner freshened up his side by making six changes, with Murphy back in goal following Jed Steer's return to Aston Villa.

Media playback is not supported on this device Hasselbaink on QPR v Huddersfield

Jason Davidson, one of those drafted in by Wagner, fizzed a shot across face of the goal before producing the cross which saw Wells test Green's agility.

The absence of injured Charlie Austin left QPR short of a cutting edge up front and they offered little in attack in the first half apart from a couple of off-target Junior Hoilett efforts.

Huddersfield continued to dominate territorially and after Murphy saved superbly from Phillips in a rare Rangers attack, they should have gone in front when Jamie Paterson headed over from Ben Chilwell's cross.

Hasselbaink bolstered his attack by bringing on Polter, Tjaronn Chery and Jay-Emmanuel Thomas and they were rewarded when the former turned the ball home for only his second goal for the club.

Rangers midfielder Daniel Tozser fouled Lolley just outside the box and Wells picked his spot from 25 yards for his eighth of the season, and Green had to be alert to deny Sean Scannell and prevent Huddersfield claiming all three points.

QPR boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink: "We're very disappointed. I think the boys just need a win. I'm not really thinking about myself, it's more for the boys - I want this for them.

"I can't fault them, even for the first half, because they are working hard. We are doing things right.

"It didn't look like it in the first half because we were under the cosh, but Huddersfield didn't create a chance - all their play was in their half.

"We had to change the shape and did that, and after that I thought it was a lot better."

Huddersfield head coach David Wagner: "I think a point was the least we deserved for this performance.

"The first half was very good from my team and after that we could have expected more than a point.

"It may only be one point today, but I am pleased we have shown people what we can do on the pitch.

"I expect everyone to give 100 per cent when on the pitch and at the moment they are. I have been here for seven weeks now and the players have responded very well."

Sebastian Polter slides home his first goal for Rangers since mid-August

Sebastian Polter slides home his first goal for Rangers since mid-August