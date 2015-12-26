Hull City 3-0 Burnley

Jake Livermore has now scored two goals in his last three appearances

Hull City boosted their automatic promotion hopes with a comfortable home win over an out-of-form Burnley.

Mo Diame's long-range shot, which forced a save from visiting keeper Tom Heaton, was as close as either side got in a quiet first half.

Jake Livermore scored with a composed shot after the ball came to him on the edge of the area in the 57th minute.

Top scorer Abel Hernandez hit a wonderful curling effort before Sam Clucas made it 3-0 in the last minute.

The result gave Hull their first win over Burnley since May 2008 and moved the Tigers back up to third in the Championship.

Heaton got down well to turn Diame's shot round the post for a corner and then reacted well to push Harry Maguire's header over the bar.

Burnley, who had won for the first time in seven attempts in their last game, offered little before the break - a Joey Barton shot straight at Tigers keeper Allan McGregor as close as they came.

The Tigers took a deserved lead when captain Livermore finished well after a good run and cross by Clucas.

Andre Gray, who was linked with Hull before joining Burnley for £9m in the summer, should have levelled when he mis-hit a fine chance in the area.

He was made to pay when Hernandez crashed in an unstoppable shot just minutes later.

The hosts managed the game from there on and Clucas finished well from a Robert Snodgrass cutback in the final minute.

Hull manager Steve Bruce: "That is the Championship. We play a lot of games and sometimes you are not physically where you should be.

"A marathon runner can run three races in a week, but he won't match the time in the second and third ones.

"Today we've had all week to prepare and had the freshness and the energy about us."

Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "I think until the first goal there wasn't much in it. After the first goal we had the best chance and we didn't take it.

"They got a second goal and after that we've had to throw caution to the wind. The second goal is a real killer. I write off the third goal because by then we were chasing the game.

"At home we look like we score every time we have a chance, but not as much away from home. We need to create more, particularly on the road."

Burnley had won on their last five visits to the KC Stadium before Saturday

Sam Clucas (second from right) celebrates after scoring his side's third