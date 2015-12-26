Match ends, Hull City 3, Burnley 0.
Hull City 3-0 Burnley
Hull City boosted their automatic promotion hopes with a comfortable home win over an out-of-form Burnley.
Mo Diame's long-range shot, which forced a save from visiting keeper Tom Heaton, was as close as either side got in a quiet first half.
Jake Livermore scored with a composed shot after the ball came to him on the edge of the area in the 57th minute.
Top scorer Abel Hernandez hit a wonderful curling effort before Sam Clucas made it 3-0 in the last minute.
The result gave Hull their first win over Burnley since May 2008 and moved the Tigers back up to third in the Championship.
Heaton got down well to turn Diame's shot round the post for a corner and then reacted well to push Harry Maguire's header over the bar.
Burnley, who had won for the first time in seven attempts in their last game, offered little before the break - a Joey Barton shot straight at Tigers keeper Allan McGregor as close as they came.
The Tigers took a deserved lead when captain Livermore finished well after a good run and cross by Clucas.
Andre Gray, who was linked with Hull before joining Burnley for £9m in the summer, should have levelled when he mis-hit a fine chance in the area.
He was made to pay when Hernandez crashed in an unstoppable shot just minutes later.
The hosts managed the game from there on and Clucas finished well from a Robert Snodgrass cutback in the final minute.
Hull manager Steve Bruce: "That is the Championship. We play a lot of games and sometimes you are not physically where you should be.
"A marathon runner can run three races in a week, but he won't match the time in the second and third ones.
"Today we've had all week to prepare and had the freshness and the energy about us."
Burnley manager Sean Dyche: "I think until the first goal there wasn't much in it. After the first goal we had the best chance and we didn't take it.
"They got a second goal and after that we've had to throw caution to the wind. The second goal is a real killer. I write off the third goal because by then we were chasing the game.
"At home we look like we score every time we have a chance, but not as much away from home. We need to create more, particularly on the road."
Line-ups
Hull
- 1McGregor
- 2Odubajo
- 12Maguire
- 6Davies
- 26Robertson
- 27El Mohamady
- 14LivermoreSubstituted forHaydenat 89'minutes
- 7Meyler
- 11Clucas
- 17DiaméSubstituted forHuddlestoneat 83'minutes
- 9HernándezSubstituted forSnodgrassat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Huddlestone
- 10Snodgrass
- 15Maloney
- 16Jakupovic
- 19Akpom
- 20Hayden
- 25Diomande
Burnley
- 1Heaton
- 2Lowton
- 4Duff
- 5Keane
- 6Mee
- 21BoydSubstituted forTaylorat 76'minutes
- 8Marney
- 13Barton
- 37ArfieldSubstituted forKightlyat 68'minutes
- 9Vokes
- 7GraySubstituted forHenningsat 69'minutes
Substitutes
- 11Kightly
- 14Jones
- 15Taylor
- 18Hennings
- 22Gilks
- 23Ward
- 27Darikwa
- Referee:
- Mark Clattenburg
- Attendance:
- 21,842
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Hull City 3, Burnley 0.
Attempt missed. Sam Clucas (Hull City) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ahmed Elmohamady.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 3, Burnley 0. Sam Clucas (Hull City) left footed shot from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Robert Snodgrass with a cross.
Harry Maguire (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sam Vokes (Burnley).
Attempt blocked. Matthew Taylor (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Isaac Hayden replaces Jake Livermore.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Ben Mee.
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Robert Snodgrass replaces Abel Hernández.
Ahmed Elmohamady (Hull City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Michael Kightly (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Hull City. Tom Huddlestone replaces Mohamed Diamé.
Attempt missed. Rouwen Hennings (Burnley) left footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Matthew Taylor following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Michael Keane (Burnley) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Matthew Taylor with a cross.
Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Sam Clucas.
Attempt blocked. Ben Mee (Burnley) header from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Joey Barton.
Foul by Jake Livermore (Hull City).
Rouwen Hennings (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Matthew Taylor (Burnley) left footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Harry Maguire (Hull City).
Sam Vokes (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Matthew Taylor replaces George Boyd.
Foul by Andrew Robertson (Hull City).
George Boyd (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Rouwen Hennings (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michael Duff.
Foul by Mohamed Diamé (Hull City).
Ben Mee (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Jake Livermore (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Michael Keane.
Attempt blocked. Harry Maguire (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Hull City. Conceded by Joey Barton.
Attempt blocked. Jake Livermore (Hull City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Ahmed Elmohamady.
Foul by Abel Hernández (Hull City).
Matthew Lowton (Burnley) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Rouwen Hennings replaces Andre Gray.
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Michael Kightly replaces Scott Arfield.
Goal!
Goal! Hull City 2, Burnley 0. Abel Hernández (Hull City) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Mohamed Diamé with a through ball.
Attempt missed. Mohamed Diamé (Hull City) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the right.
Hand ball by Mohamed Diamé (Hull City).