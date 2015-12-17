BBC Sport - Aston Villa: It's easy to look just at table, says chief executive Tom Fox

It's easy to look just at table - Fox

Aston Villa chief executive Tom Fox says that the club might currently be bottom of the Premier League but they are doing well commercially.

"It's easy to look just at the table," he told BBC WM 95.6. "It's clearly not where went to be and it's not good enough. We live and die by the results.

"But I look at everything. We've generated more revenue on both our shirt and kit deals and in our ability to control costs. We're making progress there.

"Bringing (director of recruiting) Paddy Reilly back to the club before I came in was something (owner) Randy Lerner thought was important. We're developing a network of scouts which the club have never had before to look into European football markets and I was pleased that we were able to attract someone of (sporting director) Hendrik Almstadt's quality from a great club like Arsenal."

Tom Fox was talking to BBC WM's Mark Regan.

