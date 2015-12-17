BBC Sport - Arsene Wenger: Chelsea will not go down, says Arsenal boss
'No chance Chelsea will go down'
- From the section Football
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says Chelsea are "not in a relegation battle", despite the champions being 16th in the Premier League, only one point above relegation zone after nine defeats in their first 16 matches.
Wenger was speaking on Thursday before the news broke that Chelsea had sacked manager Jose Mourinho.
