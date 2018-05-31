BBC Sport - Club World Cup: Sanfrecce Hiroshima 0-1 River Plate highlights
River Plate through to final in Japan
- From the section Football
Watch highlights of Argentina's River Plate defeating Japan's Sanfrecce Hiroshima 1-0 in the semi-final of the Fifa Club World Cup to face either Barcelona or China's Guangzhou Evergrande in the final.
Available to UK users only.
