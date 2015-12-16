Litex Lovech expelled from Bulgarian league over protest

Litex Lovech last won the Bulgarian league in 2010-11

Litex Lovech have been expelled from the Bulgarian league after their players walked off the pitch in protest over the referee's decisions in Saturday's match against Levski Sofia.

Litex led 1-0 against Levski but their players left the field after a second red card and a penalty against them.

Litex have also been fined 20,000 Levs (£7,434).

"It was the only possible decision," said Bulgarian Football Union disciplinary chairman Yuri Kuchev.

Litex have been one of most successful clubs in Bulgaria over the last two decades, winning four league titles and four domestic cups since 1998.

Bulgarian champions Ludogorets, who currently top the Bulgarian A Football Group table, have said they could quit the league after claiming that referees are favouring title rivals, Levski.

Levski are set to be handed a 3-0 win for Saturday's abandoned game with Litex, which would draw them level at the top.