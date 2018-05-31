BBC Sport - FA Cup: Abu Ogogo nets stunning Shrewsbury winner in injury time

Ogogo hits stunning Shrewsbury winner

  • From the section FA Cup

Abu Ogogo is the injury-time hero for League One Shrewsbury as his spectacular strike edges out Grimsby to set up an FA Cup third round trip to Championship side Cardiff.

Watch all the goals from the FA Cup replays here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Ogogo hits stunning Shrewsbury winner

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

World Cup Catch-up: Ronaldo record, poor Pepe & a comedy throw-in

Video

Highlights: Best shots as England post T20 record score

Video

Highlights: Iran 0-1 Spain

Video

That's embarrassing! BBC pundits analyse Pepe's tumble

Video

England women break T20 record with Brunt six

Video

Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save

Video

It had to be him! Ronaldo scores fourth goal in two games

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Highlights: Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Video

Beaumont reaches second-fastest women's T20 century

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired