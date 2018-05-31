BBC Sport - FA Cup: Abu Ogogo nets stunning Shrewsbury winner in injury time
Ogogo hits stunning Shrewsbury winner
- From the section FA Cup
Abu Ogogo is the injury-time hero for League One Shrewsbury as his spectacular strike edges out Grimsby to set up an FA Cup third round trip to Championship side Cardiff.
Watch all the goals from the FA Cup replays here.
Available to UK users only.
