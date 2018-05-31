BBC Sport - FA Cup: Walsall 0-0 Chesterfield (Walsall win 5-3 on penalties)
Chesterfield lose to Walsall on penalties
- From the section FA Cup
Walsall come through a penalty shootout to beat Chesterfield and book an FA Cup third-round trip to Brentford.
