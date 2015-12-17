FA Cup: Cardiff's tie with Shrewsbury put back a day

Cardiff City were beaten by Reading in the fourth round last season

Cardiff City's FA Cup third round tie against Shrewsbury Town has been moved to Sunday, 10 January (18:00 GMT).

The match at Cardiff City Stadium will be shown live on Welsh language channel S4C, with commentary also on BBC Radio Wales and BBC Radio Cymru.

On the same day at 12:00 GMT, BBC Wales will broadcast live coverage of Swansea City's game at Oxford United.

Shrewsbury secured their place in the third round by beating Grimsby 1-0 at home in a replay on Tuesday.

Abu Ogogo scored an injury-time winner as the League One side struggled to overcome their National League opponents.

Cardiff last met Shrewsbury in a Division Three match in 2001, which the Bluebirds won 3-1 with two goals from Scott Young and one from Rob Earnshaw.

This will be the first FA Cup meeting between the two sides.