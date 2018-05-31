BBC Sport - FA Cup: Hartlepool 2-0 Salford highlights
Highlights: Hartlepool 2-0 Salford
- From the section FA Cup
Salford City's FA Cup adventure comes to an end as Hartlepool claim an extra-time win to seal a third-round home tie against Championship high-fliers Derby.
Watch all the goals from this year's FA Cup here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired