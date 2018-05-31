BBC Sport - Hartlepool 1 (Fenwick 96') Salford 0

Fenwick gives Hartlepool lead

  • From the section FA Cup

Hartlepool's Scott Fenwick is left unmarked to plant a powerful header into the top corner against Salford City during extra time of their FA Cup second round replay.

Watch 5 live Final Score plus follow radio and text coverage of tonight's Championship games and FA Cup replays here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Fenwick gives Hartlepool lead

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

World Cup Catch-up: Ronaldo record, poor Pepe & a comedy throw-in

Video

Highlights: Best shots as England post T20 record score

Video

Highlights: Iran 0-1 Spain

Video

That's embarrassing! BBC pundits analyse Pepe's tumble

Video

Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save

Video

It had to be him! Ronaldo scores fourth goal in two games

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Video

Highlights: Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Video

Suarez celebrates 100th cap with a goal

Video

Cesc Education: Fabregas' guide to Spain squad

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired