BBC Sport - Hartlepool v Salford: Richie Allen hits woodwork

Salford's Allen hits woodwork

  • From the section FA Cup

Salford City's Richie Allen comes close to breaking the deadlock and giving the visitors the lead in their FA Cup second round replay against League Two side Hartlepool.

Watch 5 live Final Score plus follow radio and text coverage of tonight's Championship games and FA Cup replays here.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Video

Salford's Allen hits woodwork

  • From the section FA Cup
Video

Watch: 'Star man delivers yet again' - Eriksen's stunner for Denmark

Video

Rashid dismisses Head with 'possibly the worst ball bowled today'

  • From the section Cricket
Video

Is this the harshest VAR penalty award so far?

Video

Penalties galore! Is this the World Cup of spot-kicks?

Video

Highlights: Denmark 1-1 Australia

Video

World Cup Catch-up: Ronaldo record, poor Pepe & a comedy throw-in

Video

Highlights: Best shots as England post T20 record score

Video

Highlights: Iran 0-1 Spain

Video

That's embarrassing! BBC pundits analyse Pepe's tumble

Video

Shades of Banks - Portugal keeper's brilliant save

Video

It had to be him! Ronaldo scores fourth goal in two games

Video

Highlights: Uruguay 1-0 Saudi Arabia

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

This Girl Can Swim

This Girl Can Swim
Children playing with foam javelins

Mini Athletics - Woking

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired