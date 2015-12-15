FA Cup: Blackpool's Bloomfield Road to host Carlisle v Yeovil

Blackpool currently sit 19th in League One after relegation last season

Carlisle United have moved their FA Cup third-round tie against Yeovil to Blackpool's Bloomfield Road because of flood damage at Brunton Park.

Carlisle have already moved two home fixtures, playing Notts County on Saturday at Preston's Deepdale and then Plymouth at Blackburn's Ewood Park.

The League Two club's ground, close to the rivers Petteril and Eden, was flooded following Storm Desmond.

Yeovil, the Football Association and local police agreed to the move.

"Blackpool were extremely positive from the moment we made first contact and arranging this fixture has been an extremely smooth process," said Carlisle club secretary Sarah McKnight.

"It has also been another example of how well clubs and authorities can work together in times of need."