Scottish Gossip: McGinn ban appeal, Peralta death can motivate Rangers

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Key Hibernian midfielder John McGinn could be available to face Rangers on 28 December because the club has lodged an appeal against his red card in the match against Falkirk on Saturday. (The National)

Defender Paul Hanlon, who has played more than 200 games for Hibs over seven years, believes the current team is the best he has played in. (Daily Record)

And he is convinced that the Easter Road side, who earned a draw against the Bairns despite being down to 10 men, have got the guts for a Championship title race. (Sun)

Rangers captain Lee Wallace says the team can take "inspiration and motivation" from the tragic death of former Ibrox midfielder Arnold Peralta in Honduras. (Various)

Wallace argues that Rangers have the best manager, the best side and the best training park in the Championship, but it is up to the players to "maximise those advantages". (Scotsman)

Paul Hanlon is sure Hibs have the bottle for the title race

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes, who signed a new four-year contract with the club in June, says he has been approached informally about moves away from Pittodrie - but insists he is staying put. (Daily Mail, Daily Express)

Hearts head coach Robbie Neilson thinks his team's 1-0 defeat by Aberdeen on Saturday, where they went down to an 87th-minute penalty, could actually have "a positive impact". (The National)

Dumbarton manager Stephen Aitken hopes defensive duo Darren Barr and Stephen Saunders will agree to sign longer deals. (Scotsman)

St Mirren chairman Stewart Gilmour admits choosing a new manager is "a bit of a lottery". Ian Murray's resignation means the Buddies are searching for their fifth manager in less than two years. (Sun)

St Johnstone defender Steven Anderson, on the wrong end of a 3-0 scoreline in Sunday's match against Celtic at McDiarmid Park, is sure Ronny Deila's side will win the league. (Various)

Despite his team having no wins in their last six games and dropping into 11th place in the Premiership table, Kilmarnock manager Gary Locke insists there is no need to panic because there are plenty of games still to be played. (National)

Charlie Flynn goes on the attack against Derbyshire's Lee Connelly

Former Scotland midfielder Paul Lambert made it five matches unbeaten as Blackburn Rovers manager with a goalless Championship draw at home to Nottingham Forest on Monday evening. (Sun)

Morton are keen to extend the loan deal that has taken defender Luca Gasparotto from Ibrox to Cappielow. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Unbeaten lightweight Charlie Flynn reveals that he almost pulled out of Sunday's fight against Lee Connelly with a chest infection. (National)

Donald Trump's recent controversial comments on the US presidential campaign trail are making it harder for the R&A to bring the Open Championship to Turnberry, his course in Ayrshire which is being renovated with an eye on hosting the tournament. (Scotsman)