Sheffield Wednesday 4, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 Wolves
Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to defeat Wolves and move within a point of the Championship play-off zone.
Benik Afobe made it 1-0 to Wolves from the penalty spot after Ross Wallace body-checked Matt Doherty.
Fernando Forestieri equalised, again from the spot, after Doherty brought down Lucas Joao - and then made it 2-1 with a deflected half-volley.
Daniel Pudil's fine strike made it three, and Gary Hooper beat Carl Ikeme when one-on-one for a fourth.
The result means Wednesday are a point behind Ipswich in sixth and move above Birmingham and Cardiff on goal difference, while Wolves remain 17th.
James Henry had an early chance for Wolves with a chip that landed on the roof of the net before Afobe put Wolves ahead.
But two goals in five minutes from Forestieri put Wednesday in front, and while Nathan Byrne could have equalised with a back-post header, the hosts squandered a triple chance to go 3-1 up and Joao also hit the post on the stroke of half-time.
Pudil's effort from the edge of the area gave the hosts a two-goal cushion, with Forestieri also going close to his hat-trick several times, before Jack Hunt also cleared off the line at the other end from Ethan Ebanks-Landell's header.
Hooper added gloss to the victory with a late goal, his second for Wednesday since joining on loan from Norwich.
Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal:
"We didn't start well but after the first 15 minutes we did well against difficult opponents. Today was the day of our players.
"The most important thing was the reaction after we conceded a goal.
"I won't talk about individual performances because it was all about the team. The team worked very well.
"We did well in attack and defence and the reaction when we lost the ball was fantastic. The set-pieces were also very good."
Wolves head coach Kenny Jackett:
"We started well but didn't defend well enough and didn't compete well enough. We weren't compact enough out of possession.
"I was disappointed with the goals and you could see the confidence going out of the side.
"We didn't win enough first balls and the more we attacked in the second half, we looked very open.
"Sheffield Wednesday had far too many chances for us to warrant us getting a point. (They) are a good side and we didn't do enough to hold on to the lead."
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 32Hunt
- 4Hutchinson
- 5Loovens
- 36Pudil
- 33Wallace
- 20Lee
- 41Bannan
- 45ForestieriSubstituted forNuhiuat 84'minutes
- 18Lucas JoãoSubstituted forHelanat 58'minutes
- 14Hooper
Substitutes
- 6Semedo
- 9Nuhiu
- 10McGugan
- 16Wiggins
- 17Helan
- 24Sougou
- 28Wildsmith
Wolves
- 1Ikeme
- 18Iorfa
- 6Batth
- 23Ebanks-Landell
- 2Doherty
- 11McDonaldBooked at 42mins
- 19PriceBooked at 31mins
- 25ByrneSubstituted forHoltat 63'minutes
- 7Henry
- 24Graham
- 10Afobe
Substitutes
- 3Golbourne
- 4Edwards
- 12Wallace
- 13McCarey
- 16Coady
- 27Holt
- 29Le Fondre
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 19,529
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home24
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away15
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Sheffield Wednesday 4, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 4, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Atdhe Nuhiu with a through ball.
Foul by Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday).
Kevin McDonald (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is too high following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Atdhe Nuhiu replaces Fernando Forestieri.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Barry Bannan.
Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from more than 40 yards on the left wing is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Dominic Iorfa (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Foul by Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday).
James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Keiren Westwood (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Holt (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Foul by Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday).
Jordan Graham (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt blocked. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fernando Forestieri.
Offside, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Kevin McDonald tries a through ball, but Grant Holt is caught offside.
Sam Hutchinson (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Grant Holt (Wolverhampton Wanderers).
Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Ross Wallace.
Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by Gary Hooper.
Attempt blocked. Ethan Ebanks-Landell (Wolverhampton Wanderers) header from very close range is blocked. Assisted by James Henry.
Corner, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Conceded by Glenn Loovens.
Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Fernando Forestieri.
Attempt blocked. Jordan Graham (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Matt Doherty.
Hand ball by Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday).
Attempt blocked. James Henry (Wolverhampton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Attempt missed. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is just a bit too high. Assisted by Gary Hooper.
Attempt missed. Barry Bannan (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ross Wallace.
Substitution
Substitution, Wolverhampton Wanderers. Grant Holt replaces Nathan Byrne.
Foul by Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday).
Nathan Byrne (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jack Hunt (Sheffield Wednesday).
Jordan Graham (Wolverhampton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Sheffield Wednesday 3, Wolverhampton Wanderers 1. Daniel Pudil (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Dominic Iorfa.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Jeremy Helan replaces Lucas João.
Attempt saved. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from long range on the left is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Barry Bannan.