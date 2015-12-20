Sheffield Wednesday 4-1 Wolves

Fernando Forestieri has scored eight goals this season

Sheffield Wednesday came from behind to defeat Wolves and move within a point of the Championship play-off zone.

Benik Afobe made it 1-0 to Wolves from the penalty spot after Ross Wallace body-checked Matt Doherty.

Fernando Forestieri equalised, again from the spot, after Doherty brought down Lucas Joao - and then made it 2-1 with a deflected half-volley.

Daniel Pudil's fine strike made it three, and Gary Hooper beat Carl Ikeme when one-on-one for a fourth.

The result means Wednesday are a point behind Ipswich in sixth and move above Birmingham and Cardiff on goal difference, while Wolves remain 17th.

James Henry had an early chance for Wolves with a chip that landed on the roof of the net before Afobe put Wolves ahead.

But two goals in five minutes from Forestieri put Wednesday in front, and while Nathan Byrne could have equalised with a back-post header, the hosts squandered a triple chance to go 3-1 up and Joao also hit the post on the stroke of half-time.

Pudil's effort from the edge of the area gave the hosts a two-goal cushion, with Forestieri also going close to his hat-trick several times, before Jack Hunt also cleared off the line at the other end from Ethan Ebanks-Landell's header.

Hooper added gloss to the victory with a late goal, his second for Wednesday since joining on loan from Norwich.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal:

"We didn't start well but after the first 15 minutes we did well against difficult opponents. Today was the day of our players.

"The most important thing was the reaction after we conceded a goal.

"I won't talk about individual performances because it was all about the team. The team worked very well.

"We did well in attack and defence and the reaction when we lost the ball was fantastic. The set-pieces were also very good."

Wolves head coach Kenny Jackett:

"We started well but didn't defend well enough and didn't compete well enough. We weren't compact enough out of possession.

"I was disappointed with the goals and you could see the confidence going out of the side.

"We didn't win enough first balls and the more we attacked in the second half, we looked very open.

"Sheffield Wednesday had far too many chances for us to warrant us getting a point. (They) are a good side and we didn't do enough to hold on to the lead."