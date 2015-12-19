Match ends, East Fife 1, Montrose 1.
Scottish League Two: East Fife 1-1 Montrose
East Fife and Montrose shared the spoils in a battle of Scottish League Two mid-table sides.
Jamie Insall put East Fife ahead when he converted from a pass by Nathan Austin, shooting into the top corner.
Montrose were level five minutes later when Gary Fraser shot into the bottom right corner to put his side on terms.
The Fifers pushed for the winner throughout the second half and Austin went closest when his header came back off the bar.
Line-ups
East Fife
- 21Trialist
- 5Page
- 12O'Kane
- 3SlatterySubstituted forWalkerat 72'minutes
- 2MullenBooked at 88mins
- 8BrownSubstituted forMurrayat 83'minutes
- 16Mercer
- 17Kerr
- 11WilkieBooked at 75mins
- 9Austin
- 20Insall
Substitutes
- 1Goodfellow
- 4Campbell
- 6Walker
- 7Murray
- 15Naysmith
- 19MacDonald
Montrose
- 1Millar
- 2ComrieBooked at 26mins
- 5Pascazio
- 4Harwood
- 6Allan
- 3JohnstonBooked at 89mins
- 10Malin
- 7WebsterBooked at 84mins
- 8CampbellBooked at 45minsSubstituted forKennethat 72'minutes
- 9Fraser
- 11Mallagaray
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14McLeod
- 15Milne
- 16Reid
- 17Hester
- 18Kenneth
- 21Wood
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 419
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, East Fife 1, Montrose 1.
Attempt saved. Jason Kerr (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Booking
Scott Johnston (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Nathan Austin (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Johnston (Montrose).
Booking
Fraser Mullen (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (East Fife).
Gavin Malin (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Nathan Austin (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Booking
Graham Webster (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Fraser Mullen (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Graham Webster (Montrose).
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jonathan Page.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Craig Murray replaces Ross Brown.
Attempt missed. Jonathan Page (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Greg Pascazio.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Ross Campbell.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Adam Harwood.
Booking
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Gary Fraser.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Greg Pascazio.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Ryan Kenneth replaces Ross Campbell.
Substitution
Substitution, East Fife. Allan Walker replaces Patrick Slattery.
Nathan Austin (East Fife) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the six yard box following a set piece situation.
Fraser Mullen (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gary Fraser (Montrose).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Gary Fraser.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Greg Pascazio.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Aaron Comrie.
Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gary Fraser (Montrose).
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Jordan Millar.
Attempt saved. Nathan Austin (East Fife) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Ross Brown (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Campbell (Montrose).
Corner, East Fife.
Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Adrian Mallagaray.
Attempt missed. Gavin Malin (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner.
Attempt saved. Gary Fraser (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.