Scottish League Two: East Fife 1-1 Montrose

East Fife and Montrose shared the spoils in a battle of Scottish League Two mid-table sides.

Jamie Insall put East Fife ahead when he converted from a pass by Nathan Austin, shooting into the top corner.

Montrose were level five minutes later when Gary Fraser shot into the bottom right corner to put his side on terms.

The Fifers pushed for the winner throughout the second half and Austin went closest when his header came back off the bar.