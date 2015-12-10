Adam Hammill: Barnsley are in 'false predicament'

Adam Hammill first played for Barnsley between 2009 and 2011

Barnsley winger Adam Hammill believes the club's league position does not reflect their performances.

The Tykes are currently bottom of League One with just one win in their last 10 league games.

They hosts fellow strugglers Colchester United on Saturday.

"The incentive for us is to win and get out of the bottom four. I've said before we're in a false predicament, we should be nowhere near the position we are in," he told BBC Radio Sheffield.

"We should be pushing towards the play-offs and we need to go into every game being confident and win as many as we can.

"All we can do for now is just build our way up the table."

Hammill, who helped the Reds reach the Northern Area final of the Johnstone's Paint Trophy last Saturday, has extended his deal with Lee Johnson's side through to the end of the season.

The former Liverpool youngster was pleased to continue his second spell with the club.

"It was a decision I took as soon as I got the offer. I had no doubt this was the place I needed to be because I feel I have unfinished business here," he said.

"The manager has given me responsibility because I'm one of the older players and I need to be a role model to them. I'm thriving on it."