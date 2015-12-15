Match ends, MK Dons 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Milton Keynes Dons 2-1 Sheffield Wednesday
Carl Baker and Nicky Maynard both scored as MK Dons lifted themselves out of the Championship relegation zone with victory over Sheffield Wednesday.
Baker put the hosts in front with a fine solo goal before Maynard was sent clear of the Owls defence to score.
Wednesday's Ross Wallace crossed for fellow substitute Gary Hooper to pull one back late on.
But the hosts saw the game out to move above Bristol City, who lost at Derby, and Charlton, who drew with Bolton.
A point now separates MK Dons from the bottom three after their first victory in six matches against an Owls side that could have gone into the play-off places had they won.
Instead, Wednesday slip to ninth in the Championship and find themselves four points behind sixth-placed Ipswich with one match to play before Christmas.
Owls boss Carlos Carvalhal's decision to make a third and final substitution as early as the 56th minute showed how much the visitors struggled, and Maynard came close to a third for the Dons when his shot on the turn from outside the box was pushed away by Keiren Westwood.
Fernando Forestieri was denied by a terrific save from Dons' goalkeeper David Martin and Hooper's strike was too little too late.
MK Dons boss Karl Robinson: "We're not going to get too disheartened when we drop into the bottom three and we're not going to get too excited when we get out of it.
"It's important we sustain our mentality, our focus, our desire and our commitment to the football club and if we do so then we'll win more games than we have done in the first part of the season.
"The first half was as good a 45 minutes as we've seen. To dominate a top-six team who have spent millions, it made for a deserved win."
Sheffield Wednesday manager Carlos Carvalhal: "In the first half, we were a shadow of our team. We had a lot of problems in controlling the ball and we missed a lot of passes, which is not normal in our team.
"We brought it back to 2-1 and we tried to go for the draw and the only positive part of the game was the way we reacted and finished the game."
Line-ups
MK Dons
- 1Martin
- 12Spence
- 5McFadzean
- 6Kay
- 3Lewington
- 14CarruthersSubstituted forPoyetat 85'minutes
- 8Potter
- 7Baker
- 38HallSubstituted forReevesat 70'minutes
- 31MurphySubstituted forPowellat 78'minutes
- 28Maynard
Substitutes
- 2Hodson
- 9Bowditch
- 10Reeves
- 13Gallagher
- 17Powell
- 22Cropper
- 39Poyet
Sheff Wed
- 1Westwood
- 32Hunt
- 3Turner
- 5Loovens
- 36Pudil
- 21LópezBooked at 43minsSubstituted forWallaceat 45'minutes
- 20Lee
- 24SougouSubstituted forHooperat 56'minutes
- 45ForestieriBooked at 35mins
- 41Bannan
- 9NuhiuSubstituted forLucas Joãoat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Semedo
- 10McGugan
- 14Hooper
- 17Helan
- 18Lucas João
- 28Wildsmith
- 33Wallace
- Referee:
- Darren Deadman
- Attendance:
- 11,422
Full Time
Second Half ends, MK Dons 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1.
Attempt missed. Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Gary Hooper.
Foul by Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons).
Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Hand ball by Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Diego Poyet replaces Samir Carruthers.
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Keiren Westwood tries a through ball, but Lucas João is caught offside.
Michael Turner went off injured after Sheffield Wednesday had used all subs.
Attempt missed. Ross Wallace (Sheffield Wednesday) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Barry Bannan.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by Antony Kay.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Daniel Powell replaces Josh Murphy.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 2, Sheffield Wednesday 1. Gary Hooper (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Ross Wallace.
Corner, Sheffield Wednesday. Conceded by David Martin.
Attempt saved. Fernando Forestieri (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, MK Dons. Ben Reeves replaces Robert Hall.
Corner, MK Dons. Conceded by Daniel Pudil.
Attempt blocked. Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Keiren Westwood.
Offside, MK Dons. Nicky Maynard tries a through ball, but Josh Murphy is caught offside.
Offside, Sheffield Wednesday. Barry Bannan tries a through ball, but Fernando Forestieri is caught offside.
Attempt saved. Nicky Maynard (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dean Lewington.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Michael Turner (Sheffield Wednesday) because of an injury.
Kyle McFadzean (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday).
Josh Murphy (MK Dons) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Turner (Sheffield Wednesday).
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Gary Hooper replaces Modou Sougou.
Attempt missed. Nicky Maynard (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Robert Hall.
Nicky Maynard (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Glenn Loovens (Sheffield Wednesday).
Foul by Carl Baker (MK Dons).
Lucas João (Sheffield Wednesday) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! MK Dons 2, Sheffield Wednesday 0. Nicky Maynard (MK Dons) right footed shot from outside the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Samir Carruthers with a through ball.
Samir Carruthers (MK Dons) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kieran Lee (Sheffield Wednesday).
Second Half
Second Half begins MK Dons 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Substitution
Substitution, Sheffield Wednesday. Lucas João replaces Atdhe Nuhiu.
Half Time
First Half ends, MK Dons 1, Sheffield Wednesday 0.
Attempt blocked. Atdhe Nuhiu (Sheffield Wednesday) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Fernando Forestieri.