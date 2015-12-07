Gary Neville: Thousands of Valencia fans watch first training session

New Valencia head coach Gary Neville waves to fans at his first training session

Thousands of fans turned up to watch Gary Neville's first training session as Valencia head coach on Monday.

Ex-Manchester United and England defender Neville, 40, waved to the crowd before the session. He takes charge of his first game, against Lyon in the Champions League, on Wednesday.

Fans and the media had been invited to watch at Valencia's training ground.

"Thousands of Valencian supporters wanted to welcome @GNev2," tweeted the club.

Gary Neville's first La Liga match in charge of Valencia is at Eibar on Sunday

Neville has been named as Valencia's head coach until the end of the season.

His brother Phil, who joined the Spanish club as assistant manager in July and is staying on the coaching staff, helped take the training session.

Valencia start the final round of Champions League Group H games third in the table with six points, one behind second-placed Gent.

Lyon are bottom and cannot qualify for the last 16.

A win will not be enough for Neville's team to progress in the competition if Gent win at home to group winners Zenit St Petersburg, who have already qualified after winning all five games.

Gary and Phil Neville take training at Valencia on Monday