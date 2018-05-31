BBC Sport - FA Cup: Cambridge 1-3 Doncaster highlights
Highlights: Cambridge 1-3 Doncaster
Conor Grant scored twice as Doncaster came from behind to beat Cambridge 3-1 away at Abbey Stadium and reach the third round of the FA Cup.
