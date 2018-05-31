BBC Sport - FA Cup: Cambridge 1-3 Doncaster (Grant 57')
Cambridge 1-3 Doncaster (Grant 57')
- From the section FA Cup
Conor Grant curls in a wonderful shot to give Doncaster a 3-1 lead against Cambridge in the FA Cup second round at Abbey Stadium.
Watch all the action from the FA Cup second round here.
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired