Scottish Cup: Postponed and abandoned ties rearranged

Linlithgow Rose's visit to Wick Academy in the Scottish Cup third round has been postponed for a fourth time.

The tie was due to be played Monday 7 December, then was moved against to Wednesday, but has once again failed a pitch inspection.

The winners of the tie will host Forfar in the fourth round on 9 January.

Annan Athletic v Inverurie Loco Works, and Dumbarton v Alloa Athletic, are both set to go ahead on Tuesday evening (8 December).

Outstanding Scottish Cup fixtures (19:45 GMT unless stated)

Tuesday 8 December

Annan Athletic v Inverurie Loco Works

Dumbarton v Alloa Athletic (19:30)

To be arranged

Wick Academy v Linlithgow Rose