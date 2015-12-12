League One
Wigan0Blackpool1

Wigan Athletic 0-1 Blackpool

Tom Aldred
Blackpool defender Tom Aldred's winning goal was his first for the club

Tom Aldred's header earned Blackpool a hard-fought victory against Wigan in wet conditions at the DW Stadium.

Defender Aldred's first-half effort from a corner was enough to earn the Seasiders all three points.

Substitute Donervon Daniels had a chance shortly after the break to equalise for the home side but saw his free header go wide.

Wigan could not find a breakthrough in the second half, as Blackpool moved out of the League One relegation zone.

Wigan manager Gary Caldwell told BBC Radio Manchester:

"It's a massively disappointing result.

"We didn't put the ball in the box as much as we should and we didn't create enough opportunity from our good play.

"But there were spells in the game where I thought we did okay.

"The disappointing thing is that we got it to good areas and didn't make enough of it."

Line-ups

Wigan

  • 32Jääskeläinen
  • 8CowieSubstituted forDanielsat 45'minutes
  • 25Barnett
  • 28Pearce
  • 26LoveSubstituted forRevellat 75'minutes
  • 9Grigg
  • 4Perkins
  • 6Power
  • 2James
  • 10DaviesSubstituted forJacobsat 64'minutes
  • 31Wildschut

Substitutes

  • 1O'Donnell
  • 3Kellett
  • 5Daniels
  • 12Revell
  • 17Jacobs
  • 22Francisco Júnior
  • 30Hiwula-Mayifuila

Blackpool

  • 26Lyness
  • 2WhiteBooked at 32mins
  • 5Robertson
  • 15Aldred
  • 3Ferguson
  • 4McAlister
  • 25AimsonSubstituted forBoyceat 75'minutes
  • 8Potts
  • 19Norris
  • 38LeeSubstituted forPatersonat 65'minutes
  • 9CullenSubstituted forHerronat 78'minutes

Substitutes

  • 7Rivers
  • 14Herron
  • 16Boyce
  • 20Paterson
  • 21Osayi-Samuel
  • 22Cubero Loria
  • 23Letheren
Referee:
Phil Gibbs
Attendance:
8,424

Match Stats

Home TeamWiganAway TeamBlackpool
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home17
Away5
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home11
Away5
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Blackpool 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Wigan Athletic 0, Blackpool 1.

Attempt saved. Jason Pearce (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Donervon Daniels (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by David Ferguson (Blackpool).

Attempt missed. Hayden White (Blackpool) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Foul by Jason Pearce (Wigan Athletic).

Martin Paterson (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

David Perkins (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Martin Paterson (Blackpool).

Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by David Norris (Blackpool).

Foul by Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic).

David Norris (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt saved. Michael Jacobs (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Emmerson Boyce.

Attempt saved. Jason Pearce (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by David Ferguson.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. John Herron replaces Mark Cullen.

Foul by Reece James (Wigan Athletic).

David Norris (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Donervon Daniels (Wigan Athletic) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Alex Revell replaces Donald Love.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Emmerson Boyce replaces Will Aimson.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Clark Robertson.

Attempt blocked. Leon Barnett (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Donervon Daniels (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Dean Lyness.

Attempt saved. William Grigg (Wigan Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Foul by Leon Barnett (Wigan Athletic).

Mark Cullen (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Reece James (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt blocked. Yanic Wildschut (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt missed. Donald Love (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Substitution

Substitution, Blackpool. Martin Paterson replaces Elliot Lee.

Substitution

Substitution, Wigan Athletic. Michael Jacobs replaces Craig Davies.

Attempt missed. Donervon Daniels (Wigan Athletic) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right.

Corner, Wigan Athletic. Conceded by Tom Aldred.

Foul by Max Power (Wigan Athletic).

Brad Potts (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Burton21142527161144
2Coventry20116338211739
3Walsall20116335191639
4Gillingham21115539281138
5Peterborough21104747321534
6Wigan219752920934
7Bury219663230233
8Millwall209473128331
9Southend208752522331
10Bradford208752220231
11Port Vale218672724330
12Sheff Utd207673230227
13Rochdale217682525027
14Scunthorpe2183102528-327
15Doncaster217682328-527
16Swindon2174103135-425
17Chesterfield2172122536-1123
18Shrewsbury2164112732-522
19Blackpool2164111728-1122
20Fleetwood2063112729-221
21Barnsley2163122836-821
22Colchester2155113252-2020
23Oldham2031072232-1019
24Crewe2154122136-1519
View full League One table

