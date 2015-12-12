Match ends, Fulham 2, Brentford 2.
Fulham 2-2 Brentford

Fulham and Brentford drew an exciting west London derby at Craven Cottage.
The hosts fell behind to Alan Judge's penalty in Stuart Gray's first game in caretaker charge after Ashley Richards fouled Jake Bidwell.
Brentford defender James Tarkowski headed into his own net to make it 1-1 and Fulham led midway through the second half when Ross McCormack set up strike partner Moussa Dembele.
Jack O'Connell earned a point for the Bees, turning in Tarkowski's flick-on.
Gray, who was appointed as senior coach by Fulham on Tuesday, could not halt his side's winless run, now stretching back six games.
They lie 17th in the table, while Brentford missed the opportunity to move into the play-off spots despite results elsewhere going in their favour.
They made an encouraging start in Dean Smith's second game as boss, with Nico Yennaris and Lasse Vibe going close to scoring either side of Judge's successful spot-kick.
But McCormack was a constant threat for the home side, putting in the cross for Tarkowski to head past his own goalkeeper as well as creating Dembele's goal with an astute pass.
And after O'Connell levelled the scores, he almost won it for Fulham with a free-kick from the edge of the box which forced Button to a good save.
Fulham senior coach Stuart Gray:
"In the past the heads have dropped when going 1-0 down, but the team didn't do that today and got back into the game.
"Then to get our noses in front I think we were going to go on and win it. But our Achilles heel has been defending corners so we've been done on two set-plays.
"We were playing a side full of confidence - obviously they've got a new manager and they probably started a bit brighter than us."
Brentford boss Dean Smith:
"The pleasing thing today was how strong the bench was, when you have got players who can make an impact.
"It was a very entertaining game, I thought it was pretty even first half, we started the second half brightly and passed it really well.
"They scored against the run of play, but the lads showed great character. A point was a fair result as they finished the game stronger."
Line-ups
Fulham
- 24Lonergan
- 2Richards
- 5StearmanBooked at 57mins
- 13Ream
- 3Garbutt
- 7FredericksBooked at 27minsSubstituted forWoodrowat 79'minutes
- 8ParkerSubstituted forKacaniklicat 79'minutes
- 23O'Hara
- 10CairneySubstituted forSmithat 87'minutes
- 25Dembele
- 44McCormack
Substitutes
- 4Hutchinson
- 9Smith
- 11Kacaniklic
- 12Lewis
- 16Woodrow
- 28Hyndman
- 33Burn
Brentford
- 27Button
- 28Yennaris
- 26Tarkowski
- 22O'ConnellBooked at 57mins
- 3Bidwell
- 15Woods
- 20Diagouraga
- 47CanosBooked at 36minsSubstituted forJotaat 66'minutes
- 18Judge
- 17KerschbaumerSubstituted forSwiftat 66'minutes
- 21VibeSubstituted forHofmannat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 7Saunders
- 10McEachran
- 11Hofmann
- 16Bonham
- 19Swift
- 23Jota
- 29Barbet
- Referee:
- David Coote
- Attendance:
- 19,411
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Fulham 2, Brentford 2.
Foul by Matt Smith (Fulham).
Jack O'Connell (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Offside, Brentford. James Tarkowski tries a through ball, but Philipp Hofmann is caught offside.
Foul by Ross McCormack (Fulham).
Alan Judge (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Nico Yennaris.
Attempt missed. Matt Smith (Fulham) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jamie O'Hara with a cross following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Philipp Hofmann replaces Lasse Vibe.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Matt Smith replaces Tom Cairney.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Nico Yennaris.
Attempt blocked. Alexander Kacaniklic (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Moussa Dembele (Fulham) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jamie O'Hara with a cross.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.
Attempt blocked. Moussa Dembele (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Luke Garbutt with a cross.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Jake Bidwell.
Foul by Jazz Richards (Fulham).
John Swift (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Cauley Woodrow replaces Ryan Fredericks.
Substitution
Substitution, Fulham. Alexander Kacaniklic replaces Scott Parker.
Attempt missed. Jack O'Connell (Brentford) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jake Bidwell with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Moussa Dembele.
Attempt saved. Ross McCormack (Fulham) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Tom Cairney (Fulham) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jack O'Connell (Brentford).
Offside, Brentford. John Swift tries a through ball, but Jota is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. John Swift (Brentford) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Alan Judge.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 2, Brentford 2. Jack O'Connell (Brentford) header from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by James Tarkowski with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Luke Garbutt.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. Jota replaces Sergi Canos.
Substitution
Substitution, Brentford. John Swift replaces Konstantin Kerschbaumer.
Foul by Luke Garbutt (Fulham).
Sergi Canos (Brentford) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Fulham 2, Brentford 1. Moussa Dembele (Fulham) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Ross McCormack.
Corner, Brentford. Conceded by Andy Lonergan.
Attempt saved. Lasse Vibe (Brentford) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Konstantin Kerschbaumer.
Corner, Fulham. Conceded by Nico Yennaris.
Offside, Fulham. Tom Cairney tries a through ball, but Ross McCormack is caught offside.
Attempt blocked. Moussa Dembele (Fulham) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Richard Stearman.