Wales players in dispute with FAW over Euro 2016 bonus

Gareth Bale (left), Chris Gunter (centre) and Aaron Ramsey celebrate Wales' Euro 2016 qualification

Wales' players and the Football Association of Wales (FAW) are in talks to resolve a dispute about their bonus payment for qualifying for Euro 2016.

It is understood that before the campaign, the FAW offered the squad a shared seven-figure bonus but, after qualification, the offer was lower.

BBC Wales Sport has learned a group of senior players - including Gareth Bale - is leading the discussions.

The FAW insists there was no dispute and such talks were commonplace.

But it is understood the players were unhappy with the revised bonus on offer.

Wales' committee of players, which also includes captain Ashley Williams, Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey and Reading defender Chris Gunter, has been in talks with the FAW since the end of the qualifying campaign in October.

While top-flight players such as Bale, Ramsey and Williams earn a significant amount with their clubs, the stars are eager to ensure Wales' squad members who play at a lower level are given a fair amount of any national bonus payment.

Discussions continued when Wales reconvened for the November friendly defeat against Netherlands.

Although Bale and Ramsey did not play, it is understood both players contacted their team-mates to keep abreast of the bonus talks.

The draw for Euro 2016 will be made on December 12, with Wales waiting to discover who they will face at their first appearance at a major tournament since the 1958 World Cup.